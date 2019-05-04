Ali Edgell’s black Labrador retriever, Enzo, in the weave poles at the 2018 agility regional competition. (Photo courtesy of Ali Edgell)

Capital Comets Dog Sports to show off their skills at Esquimalt Buccaneer Days

Dogs of all breeds and sizes to put on agility demonstration

Some furry friends will be putting on a show at Esquimalt Buccaneer Days.

Capital Comets Dog Sports Club will be showing off agility skills with their dogs on the field in Bullen Park.

The dog sports club was the first of its kind in Victoria when it was established in 1990 and has all kinds of dogs from Chihuahuas to Bernese mountain dogs. It also has about 80 human members who train with purebred, mixed breed, large and small dogs in agility.

Capital Comets Dog Sports Club aims to promote responsible dog ownership through the sport of agility.

The dogs are trained to go around several obstacles like weave poles, tunnels, jumps and a balance beam. When in competitions, they have to complete the obstacle course in a set amount of time.

“The training is a process because it involves a relationship and a connection with your dog,” said Capital Comets past president Ali Edgell.

Edgell said communication between the dog and trainer — whether it’s movement, body language or verbal — is important for them to be able to successfully complete the course.

Cricket and Enzo, Edgell’s two black Labrador retrievers, compete in dog sports as well.

In 2016, Enzo came in sixth place in the BC Yukon Regional Dog Agility Championships in his height division.

Edgell will be a master of ceremonies at the Buccaneer Days agility demonstration. She said there will be between 10 and 12 dogs competing and a very wide range of dogs that are small, big, young and old.

The handlers also vary, from some that are new to the sport to some that have years of experience.

The dogs in the competition are all part of the handlers’ families and the sport is a way for them to have a good time with their pets.

Edgell said they train a minimum of two to three times per week and rent a barn once a week for a larger practice on a full-size course.

“What I like about this is that I think people are going to be able to see that anyone can play this sport with any dog,” Edgell said. “And it’s a lot of fun.”

Esquimalt Buccaneer Days run from May 10 to 12 and include a variety of events from a parade to sword fighting demonstrations.

The Capital Comets Dog Sports agility demonstration will be on May 12 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. one the field at Bullen Park.

More information about Esquimalt Buccaneer Days can be found at esquimaltbuccaneerdays.ca.

