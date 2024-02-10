Capital Iron in Victoria gets ready to open its doors under new owner

Owner Fred Aram is excited to unveil the largest homestore on Vancouver Island

Capital Iron, the Store Street icon that closed its doors on Dec. 17 of 2022 only to be bought by a new owner the next year, is gearing up for its anticipated grand re-opening in Spring.

“We were supposed to open in September of 2023 but have postponed a few times. We are on track now for early Spring,” said new owner Fred Aram.

“A lot of people are very excited to see Capital Iron coming back. We have people who keep looking through the windows or if they see us in front of the store they ask us questions,” he said.

The original company operated downtown for almost 90 years, becoming a familiar trove for outdoor equipment, patio furniture, hardware and antiques.

Previous owner Mike Black, who later opened a second store in Langford, had to close both stores due to issues brought on by the pandemic, like staff shortages and rapid inflation, he told Black Press in a previous interview.

After purchasing the name, website and rights to the Capital Iron brand, Aram initially planned to find a new location until City Council expressed their interest in seeing it reopen in its original space.

Aram then negotiated a lease with Reliance Properties.

Aram, who also owns West Coast Appliance Gallery, is currently overseeing the finishing renovations to showcase his own iteration of the business – a super-sized home store – to the public.

“In terms of the ambience and the feeling that they will get, we’ve tried to keep the old feeling as much as we could. But there is going to be a lot of different products than what there were before.”

The new Capital Iron will make use of all four floors, including the top floor which was previously unused, making the total area a whopping 45,000 square feet.

“It will be the largest homestore on Vancouver Island for sure and I think even in B.C. we are going to be the largest home store, providing a one-stop-shop for almost anything that people need for their house, indoor-outdoor,” Aram said.

Fred Aram, new owner of Capital Iron, said his iteration of the store will be massively different in layout and design. (Samantha Duerksen/Black Press Media)

A good chunk of the business – almost the entire lower floor – will still be allocated to barbeques, alongside grills and hot tubs.

“Until people get to know the business in its new form, I think it will be the main attraction for people to come in,” Aram said.

On the main floor, customers will find indoor appliances and built-in kitchens.

The second floor contrasts the most with the old Capital Iron. It is dedicated to indoor furniture and mattresses, something which the previous business did not have.

The third floor will be outdoor furniture.

“It’s a massive difference, from floors, colours, layout, sales desk, computer locations, everything has changed,” Aram said.

“It’s a high-end yet eclectic department home store, respecting history,” he said, adding that the historic feeling will remain and the interior style will be the type of store one would be likely to see in the older part of Montreal or Europe.

Reliance Properties currently owns the Store Street building as part of 6.7 acres of downtown which is set to be one of the biggest developments in Victoria. The Capital Iron parking lot, for instance, is earmarked to be the new home for Art Gallery of Greater Victoria.

Considering Capital Iron is in one of three designated heritage sites in the development area, Aram said the development, which is set to take around 10 years, will not force them to leave.

“It will definitely bring more population and potential customers,” Aram said.

To put the building’s historical value into perspective, it boasts the oldest elevator in Victoria.

Fred Aram, owner of Capital Iron on Store Street, stands in front of The Heritage Canada Foundation Regional Award of Honour for the preservation of 1900 Store Street. Aram aims to preserve the building’s heritage character. (Samantha Duerksen/Black Press Media)

Gearing up for the opening, Capital Iron is looking to employ between 25-35 employees and currently taking applications for sales, administration and logistics warehouse at careers@capitaliron.ca.

When looking to the future, Aram has hopes for what will come once the doors open.

“Even though it’s going to be different – a lot of old products like army surplus, or small hardware is not going to be part of it – it’s still going to be iconic and part of the heritage identity of the city and I’m hoping people will embrace it the same way they did the old Capital Iron.”

Fred Aram, new owner of Capital Iron on Store Street, prepares for grand reopening early Spring, 2024. (Samantha Duerksen/Black Press Media)