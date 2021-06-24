Capital Regional District asks regional park visitors to consider alternatives

Park visits nearly reached 3 million in first three months of 2021, a 20-per-cent jump over 2020

The Capital Regional District is reminding regional park visitors to consider attending more local parks and adhere to park rules following an unprecedented number of visitors in the last three months.

CRD Parks recorded more than 2.7 million visits between January and April, more than 20 per cent higher than the same period in 2020. As such, the district is asking that residents consider visiting regional parks in non-peak hours, pick parks with fewer parked vehicles and visible attendees, and contain vehicles to designated parking spots.

“Parking illegally can block emergency access, create safety issues and potentially result in your vehicle being towed,” the CRD reminded visitors. Park interpreters, rangers and CRD bylaw officers will have an increased presence in regional parks this summer to enforce regulations.

Rules listed for responsible park and trail use include staying at home if you’re sick, sharing beaches and trails with others, and adequately preparing for hot weather with water and sun-protective clothing. At beaches, swim safely and within your abilities.

Last year was itself a record-setting year during the height of the pandemic, with 8.5 million visits in total – an increase of 13 per cent from 2019’s 7.5 million visits.

