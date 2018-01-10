Capital Regional District growth strategy sent to municipalities for approval

Capital Regional District directors approved a revised regional growth strategy today.

Now, it’s up to the region’s 13 municipalities to give their OK.

Preliminary approval of the RGS follows a mediated settlement to resolve disputed provisions related to managing growth, water servicing, climate, food systems and transportation.

“I am very happy to refer this RGS document to municipal councils for acceptance,” said CRD board chair Steve Price. “The revisions seek to address the interests of all the parties, and set the stage for how the region will approach future growth.”

Adoption of the RGS bylaw requires all municipalities within the capital region to approve the growth strategy.

Mediation was triggered last February when seven municipalities refused to accept the RGS. Provincial legislation provides specific dispute resolution mechanisms to settle an RGS that does not receive unanimous municipal acceptance.

“The mediation process was a very positive experience” said Mike Hicks, Juan de Fuca Electoral Area director. “I hope that all councils will support the mediation compromise that came out of the process so we can put this dispute behind us.”

The next step in the process is a 60-day referral of the document to municipal councils for acceptance. Should all councils accept the revised document, the CRD board may adopt the RGS as bylaw.

The regional growth strategy is supposed to be updated every five years. The current five-year update has now taken 10 years.