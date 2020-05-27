The sun rises just above the horizon at Island View Beach. (Black Press Media file photo)

Capital Regional District prepares to reopen regional campgrounds

Camping will look different at Island View, Sooke Potholes, Jordan River sites

Residents will once again be able to enjoy some of Greater Victoria’s camping options.

The Capital Regional District (CRD) will reopen regional park campgrounds on June 5, including sites at Island View Beach, Sooke Potholes and Jordan River regional parks.

Following COVID-19 measures set by the province, camping will look a little different at the parks. Sites will be cleaned between occupancies but visitors are encouraged to bring a cleaning kit for amenities around campsites such as picnic tables, and are asked to practise proper hand hygiene while camping. Capacities at the sites are also being reduced to six people (from seven) to be in line with social distancing recommendations and in an effort to reduce gatherings.

All sites at Island View Beach campground will only be reservable, with no first-come, first-served options. The group fire ring at that site will also be closed, and no fires are permitted on the beach as per local bylaws.

ALSO READ: B.C. park reservations surge as campgrounds reopen

The CRD is asking visitors to all of its regional and electoral area parks to demonstrate responsible use. Visitors are reminded to adhere to COVID-19 measures and recommendations from the provincial health officer and are asked to stay home if sick.

Visitors can expect to see a more visible presence from staff in parks, offering reminders of responsible park usage while enforcing bylaws.

Online registration for Island View Beach Regional Park Campground opens May 29. Sites at Sooke Potholes Regional Park and Jordan River Regional Park will be issued on a first-come first-served basis. The CRD is also reminding park visitors that camping is not permitted outside of the official campgrounds.

ALSO READ: Only British Columbians allowed to camp in provincial parks this summer amid COVID-19

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. legislature coming back June 22 as COVID-19 emergency hits record
Next story
‘Seven baths in two days’: Homeless adjusting to life in hotels

Just Posted

‘Seven baths in two days’: Homeless adjusting to life in hotels

Victoria passes motion to allow camping 24-7 in parks until June 25

Langford Fire calm mother and daughter after being trapped in elevator

Three-year-old girl given stuffed animal to calm nerves

Capital Regional District prepares to reopen regional campgrounds

Camping will look different at Island View, Sooke Potholes, Jordan River sites

Victoria traffic stop yields drugs, case full of weapons

Police seize firearms, swords and flares

Suspect taken into custody after allegedly attempting to steal a dinghy in Sidney

The incident happened Wednesday morning near Beacon Wharf

B.C. legislature coming back June 22 as COVID-19 emergency hits record

Pandemic restrictions now longer than 2017 wildfire emergency

POLL: Do you agree with the provincial government’s decision to increase the minimum wage?

B.C.’s lowest-paid workers will be getting a few more dollars to try… Continue reading

B.C.’s essential grocery, hardware store employees should get pandemic pay: retail group

Only B.C.’s social, health and corrections workers are eligible for top-ups

Edmonton, Vancouver and Toronto vying to be NHL hubs, but there’s a catch

The NHL unveiled a return-to-play plan that would feature 24 teams

As SD84 schools look to reopen, Kyuquot and Zeballos opt out

Schools in Tahsis and Gold River will open on June 1, with 30 per cent students expected to come in

B.C. sees 9 new COVID-19 cases, one death as officials watch for new cases amid Phase Two

Number of confirmed active cases is at 244, with 37 people in hospital

Illicit-drug deaths up in B.C. and remain highest in Canada: chief coroner

More than 4,700 people have died of overdoses since B.C. declared a public health emergency in early 2016

CMHC sees declines in home prices, sales, starts that will linger to end of 2022

CMHC said average housing prices could fall anywhere from nine to 18 per cent in its forecast

B.C. Paralympian named to Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame

Three-time world and Paralympic gold medalist Sonja Gaudet is part of 11-member class

Most Read