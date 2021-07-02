Captain James Cook statue toppled in Victoria

A crowd pulls down the Captain James Cook statue in downtown Victoria. (Siiam Hamilton/Twitter)

A large group toppled the Captain James Cook statue in downtown Victoria on Canada Day.

Captain James Cook statue in Victoria, BC. This was moments before his body was sunk in the Salish Sea by Nuu Chah Nulth Youth and friends. The city of Victoria should remove all monuments that celebrate settler colonialism. NO PRIDE IN GENOCIDE! pic.twitter.com/mffbRPiYJ4 — Siiam Hamilton (@siiamhamilton) July 2, 2021

Pieces of the statue were then tossed into the Inner Harbour and the monument was replaced with red dresses.

The Captain Cook statue was just tossed in the ocean in #yyj pic.twitter.com/ADnnkWZjqc — Climate Justice Victoria 🌅 (@CJusticeVic) July 2, 2021

