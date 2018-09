Accident occurred shortly after 7 p.m. near Esquimalt Lagoon

A Twitter photo from Melanie Lee N shows an accident near Esquimalt Lagoon at approximately 7p.m. Thursday. Twitter

A crash early Thursday evening in Colwood has left one person dead after a motorcycle and a car collided near Esquimalt Lagoon.

At approximately 7 p.m. the two collided near the bridge on Ocean Blvd. closing the bridge to all traffic.

Colwood and View Royal Fire Rescue attended the scene as well as West Shore RCMP and BC Ambulance.

More to come.

