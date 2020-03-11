Car bursts into flames on Quadra Street in Saanich

No injuries reported, vehicle occupant got out in time, Saanich firefighter says

A Saanich driver managed to pull over and get out of their vehicle just before it caught on fire near the intersection of Quadra and Nicholson streets. (Google Maps)

A Saanich driver managed to get out of his vehicle just before it caught on fire on Quadra Street Tuesday night.

Saanich emergency crews were called to the scene of a car fire just before 8 p.m. on March 10.

The driver had pulled over near the intersection of Quadra and Nicholson streets after seeing smoke coming out of the engine and hopped out just before the frontend burst into flames, explained Assistant Deputy Chief Rob Heppell of the Saanich Fire Department. No injuries were reported.

When firefighters arrived, the car was in the southbound lane of Quadra Street and the fire was “fully involved,” Heppell said. He added that once the fire was put out, the vehicle was towed away within an hour.

The cause of the fire remains unclear and Heppell couldn’t speculate before an investigation is complete.

