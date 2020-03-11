A Saanich driver managed to pull over and get out of their vehicle just before it caught on fire near the intersection of Quadra and Nicholson streets. (Google Maps)

Car bursts into flames on Quadra Street in Saanich

No injuries reported, vehicle occupant got out in time, Saanich firefighter says

A Saanich driver managed to get out of his vehicle just before it caught on fire on Quadra Street Tuesday night.

Saanich emergency crews were called to the scene of a car fire just before 8 p.m. on March 10.

The driver had pulled over near the intersection of Quadra and Nicholson streets after seeing smoke coming out of the engine and hopped out just before the frontend burst into flames, explained Assistant Deputy Chief Rob Heppell of the Saanich Fire Department. No injuries were reported.

When firefighters arrived, the car was in the southbound lane of Quadra Street and the fire was “fully involved,” Heppell said. He added that once the fire was put out, the vehicle was towed away within an hour.

The cause of the fire remains unclear and Heppell couldn’t speculate before an investigation is complete.

READ ALSO: UPDATE: Saanich pedestrian taken to hospital after collision on Cedar Hill Cross Road

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Saanich

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Minister and chief of Island First Nation consult on effects of recent flooding
Next story
Stay fit, not sick: Experts encourages gym-goers to flex their cleanliness

Just Posted

COVID-19 interrupts long-running art show in Oak Bay

Victoria Sketch Club cancels art show at GNS

Saanich considers more cash for new Tripp Station youth bike park

Parks staff ask for extra $100,000 on top of current budget of $166,700

Saanich council supports financial ask for Olympic qualifying tournament

Finance committee will review at March 17 meeting

Car bursts into flames on Quadra Street in Saanich

No injuries reported, vehicle occupant got out in time, Saanich firefighter says

UPDATE: Saanich pedestrian taken to hospital after collision on Cedar Hill Cross Road

Traffic is impacted in the area

World Health Organization declares COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic

More than 100,000 people have been infected

POLL: Does concern over COVID-19 affect your spring travel plans?

As of Tuesday one Greater Victoria school let out early for spring… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of March 10

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

B.C. man rides the addiction roller coaster with relapses and recoveries

This is part two of a 2 part series chronicling Randy Dikun’s battle with drug and alcohol addiction.

B.C. teacher gets lifetime ban for sending sexual messages to Grade 7, 8 students

Taylor Arthur Attrill never allowed to be a teacher in B.C. again

Young B.C. family expected new puppy to arrive at airport, got scam instead

Surprise gift for kids turned into surprise theft from parents

COVID-19 concerns ‘spike’ in B.C. leading to ‘significant’ behaviour changes: poll

Insights West poll says 28 per cent of B.C. respondents ‘stocking up on home necessities’

Think before you buy or sell stocks amid COVID-19 market turmoil, B.C. professor urges

The stock market plunged and shot back up within 48 hours

Minister and chief of Island First Nation consult on effects of recent flooding

Community heavily impacted with many damaged and uninhabitable homes

Most Read