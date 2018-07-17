Car calls 911 on possible impaired B.C. driver

A luxury car automatically calls Princeton police to scene of crash involving alcohol

A Vancouver man may be regretting his choice of luxury vehicle after the BMW he was driving alerted police to the fact he crashed near Princeton, Sunday.

RCMP received a call at about 6:15 p.m. after BMW Assist, a telematic roadside service using cellular and Global Positioning technology, automatically contacted police to inform them the car’s airbags had deployed.

Officers located the vehicle just off Old Hedley Road.

RELATED: Man airlifted after dirt bike crash near Tulameen

“They found a BMW that had left the road…but on investigation found signs of impairment on the driver,” said Parsons.

“Basically his car called 911 on him.”

Following an investigation the driver was given a 90-day road side license suspension.

RELATED: Llamas on the lam!

BMW Assist is free with most new vehicle purchases.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Restaurant Brands International to review policy over poaching employees
Next story
Saanich Police investigate store robbery

Just Posted

Campfire ban coming into effect across West Coast

The Coastal Fire Centre says bans will begin on Wednesday

UPDATE: Woman hit by car in parking lot 93 years old

Driver of sedan backs into older adult walking through lot

Stolen West Shore vehicle found in ocean off Oak Bay

SUV was submerged 90 feet from shore at Cattle Point

Delivery truck downs power lines in Sidney

A tractor trailer delivering eggs clipped a low-hanging wire on Second St.… Continue reading

Deadly mushroom spotted in Greater Victoria

Early return of death cap mushrooms prompts Island Health warning

Trudeau asks transport minister to tackle Greyhound’s western pullout

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s asked Transport Minister Marc Garneau to find solutions in Greyhound Canada’s absence.

Hub for mental health and addictions treatment opens at B.C. hospital

St. Paul’s Hospital HUB is an acute medical unit that includes 10 patient beds

Saanich Police investigate store robbery

Store video captures image of suspect

Restaurant Brands International to review policy over poaching employees

One of Canada’s largest fast-food company to review ‘no-poach’ franchise agreements

Calgary family’s vacation ends in tragedy on Texas highway

Three people died and four others were injured in the crash

Union construction cost competitive, B.C. Building Trades say

Non-union firms can bid on infrastructure, but employees have to join international unions

Trudeau to shuffle cabinet ahead of Liberals’ team for 2019

Trudeau could lighten the work loads of cabinet ministers who currently oversee more than one portfolio

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of July 17

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Car calls 911 on possible impaired B.C. driver

A luxury car automatically calls Princeton police to scene of crash involving alcohol

Most Read