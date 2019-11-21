A car struck a cyclist early Thursday morning due to low visibility conditions and a lack of reflectors on the bicycle, according to police. (Randi Battersby/Black Press Media)

Cyclist struck in downtown Victoria

Lack of visibility likely the cause of early morning crash

A collision between a car and a cyclist early Thursday morning is prompting a reminder from police for residents out in the dark.

At around 6:30 a.m. Thursday a car struck a cyclist at the intersection of Yates and Broad streets.

Police say the cause is likely low visibility and the lack of lights or reflectors on the bicycle. The cyclist sustained minor injuries.

Const. Cody Lapierre told Black Press Media this is a good reminder for cyclists to make sure they have lights on their bicycles, especially during dark winter mornings.

The scene cleared shortly after with only minor disruptions to the morning commute.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
