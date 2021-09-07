Emergency crews are on scene at the intersection of Quadra and View streets Tuesday morning for a two-vehicle collision. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)

Car crash interrupted downtown Victoria traffic

Two vehicles collided at Quadra and View streets

A two-vehicle collision interrupted traffic in downtown Victoria Tuesday morning.

Police and firefighters were at the intersection of Quadra and View streets where they say two vehicles collided. Neither driver appeared injured as they exchanged information. The emergency responders were cleaning the scene and the least damaged of the two vehicles was removed by 9:20 a.m.

Southbound traffic along Quadra Street was closed off in the block ahead of View Street until 10 a.m.

