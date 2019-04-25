Driver crashes car into building on Quadra Street

Police deal with a crash on Mason Street near Quadra Street Thursday morning. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

No drugs or alcohol are suspected after a driver crashed into the Wildfire Bakery on Mason Street near Quadra Street Thursday morning.

Victoria Police Department Sgt. Shannon Perkins said that the driver, the lone occupant of the vehicle, was not sent to hospital.

An Island Health authority car has crashed into Wildfire bakery #Yyj @VictoriaNews pic.twitter.com/DvEV8YD0lA — Nicole Crescenzi (@NicoleCrescenzi) April 25, 2019

Staff at the Wildfire Bakery reported hearing a bang, but did not immediately realize that it had been a car, attributing the noise to construction instead.

The building sustained minor damage, and the car was towed away shortly after the incident.

