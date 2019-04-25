Police deal with a crash on Mason Street near Quadra Street Thursday morning. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Driver crashes car into building on Quadra Street

Emergency crews respond to single vehicle crash Thursday morning near Mason Street

No drugs or alcohol are suspected after a driver crashed into the Wildfire Bakery on Mason Street near Quadra Street Thursday morning.

Victoria Police Department Sgt. Shannon Perkins said that the driver, the lone occupant of the vehicle, was not sent to hospital.

Staff at the Wildfire Bakery reported hearing a bang, but did not immediately realize that it had been a car, attributing the noise to construction instead.

The building sustained minor damage, and the car was towed away shortly after the incident.

