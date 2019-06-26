A man in his seventies crashed into the patio section of the McDonald’s on Saanich Road on Wednesday. (Caitlin O’Hara/Bloomberg)

Car crashes into Saanich McDonald’s patio

A man in his 70s hit the gas instead of the brakes upon hitting the curb

On Wednesday afternoon, a man in his 70s crashed his four-door sedan into the patio section of the McDonald’s on Saanich Road. One of his tires struck the curb and he accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake, explains Det. Sgt. Damian Kowalewich of the Saanich Police Department.

READ ALSO: Sidney Fire’s oldest living member dies, aged 83

The car was propelled into the patio section of the McDonald’s, causing extensive damage to the restaurant and to the car.

There were no reported injuries. Following the crash, the man was shaken and as a precautionary measure, taken to the hospital, Kowalewich explains. The man was provided support following the incident as he was quite shocked.

“It is very fortunate that nobody was injured,” he says.

Saanich Police will require the man to take an ICBC medical exam and Motor Vehicle Act charges are being considered, says Kowalewich.

