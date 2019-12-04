The car was moved out of the way of traffic to the 7-11 across the intersection. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

UPDATED: Car crash causes extensive damage to Saanich restaurant

A vehicle crashed into Kuku’s Restaurant near the intersection of Burnside Road West and Harriet Road

The driver of a red SUV drove through the window of Kuku’s Restaurant on Burnside Road West in Saanich on Wednesday morning, causing extensive damage to the building.

Saanich Fire confirmed that the driver of a red SUV drove through the window of the small takeaway Indian restaurant. Police currently suspect the driver had a medical issue while driving at around 8:40 a.m.

The driver continued to drive for approximately 80 metres before coming to a stop in the 7-11 parking lot, next to the restaurant. She was taken to hospital with minor injuries, police said. No one else was hurt in the incident.

Randy Madhar owns Kuku’s and was in the shower when he got a call about the crash. He raced over to the restaurant right away. A staff member was scheduled to start work around the time of the crash, but luckily she hadn’t gone inside yet, Madhar said.

No one was walking past on the street and the restaurant was empty at the time. However Madhar felt that based on the layout of the restaurant if someone had been insider, they’d have been gravely injured.

Both northbound lanes of traffic on Burnside Road West were blocked by emergency vehicles, at the intersection with Harriet Road. Police said they expect the road to remain backed up until just before noon Wednesday.

Traffic remained blocked at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

READ ALSO: Lawyer says SUV that hit Leila Bui was going 53 km/h at point of impact

