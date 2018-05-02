A car hangs from the Millwood bridge on Wednesday, May 2, 2018. (Image: Twitter/@KawarthaNOW)

Car dangles from downtown Toronto bridge

Police question whether car dangling from Toronto bridge is part of movie shoot

Toronto police are investigating after a car was spotted dangling from a bridge, about 200 metres from a busy parkway, early this morning.

Police initially said that the blue sedan was hanging about halfway down from the Millwood Bridge for a movie shoot, but later said that no movie shoot was authorized.

They say they don’t know why the car is there, but note that there’s no danger to public safety, because the car is not hanging over the nearby Don Valley Parkway.

Images from the scene show that the car is empty, with no windows or windshield, and its underbelly is stripped.

Police say they’ll release more information as it becomes available.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
N.B. officials urge people to evacuate their neighbourhoods as floodwaters rise
Next story
Feds like risky data cloud as alternative to their creaky computer systems

Just Posted

Police looking for leads on assault with firearm Saturday in Esquimalt

VicPD investigators encouraging use of anonymous tip line, in absence of description

Centre for youth seeking mental health and addictions support opens in Victoria

Foundry Centre joins six other B.C. locations, to provide one-stop shop for wellness needs

“We’re not asking for the sun and the moon,” says couple living in Cuthbert Holmes Park

Couple tell their story of living in park, transitioning to permanent housing

Rash of motorcycle, scooter thefts prompts police warning to residents

VicPD reports more than half of vehicle thefts in 2018 have been two-wheelers

Movie set turns Victoria neighbourhoods into New York City

Another Hallmark movie is currently shooting in Greater Victoria

Oak Bay principal rewards middle school student effort with stunts

Principal Pie Roll includes a face full of cream and a dip in McNeill Bay

VI Fitness files for bankruptcy

Workout locations across Greater Victoria closed permanently May 1

Feds like risky data cloud as alternative to their creaky computer systems

The federal government is willing to store data in the internet cloud as an alternative to its own aging computers

Investigators have floated idea of forcing Trump to testify under oath.

The special counsel leading the Russia investigation has floated idea of subpoena for President Donald Trump

Bank of Canada says Canadians owe $2 trillion as it mulls next rate hike

Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz says Canadians have amassed a $2-trillion mountain of household debt

N.B. officials urge people to evacuate their neighbourhoods as floodwaters rise

The Emergency Measures Organization is urging people to leave certain neighbourhoods in and around Saint John

Car dangles from downtown Toronto bridge

Police question whether car dangling from Toronto bridge is part of movie shoot

VIDEO: Man dead after motorcycle hits city bus

Bus damaged, RCMP cannot confirm if others on the bus were injured

Investigation into harassment allegations against NDP MP complete

Saskatchewan MP Erin Weir was accused by Christine Moore of having harassed several women

Most Read