A black Lexus SUV drove into the wall of the TD Canada Trust building in Vic West. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Car drives into Vic West TD Canada Trust building

No one was injured, building damaged

Victoria Police is on scene at a bank in Victoria West after a vehicle drove into it late Saturday morning.

A black Lexus SUV had driven into the wall of the TD Canada Trust building located at 182 Wilson Street just before noon on Saturday. No one was injured and B.C. Ambulance staff cleared the driver to go home.

It appears the driver drove over a cement parking stop and into the side of the bank. The exterior wall was damaged, but the car didn’t break through into the bank.

Traffic was not affected by the incident and the vehicle has since been cleared from the scene.

READ ALSO: Cans and bottles destined for Cops for Cancer fundraiser stolen from Sooke RCMP Detachment

@devonscarlett
devon.bidal@saanichnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

A black Lexus SUV drove into the wall of the TD Canada Trust building in Vic West. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Previous story
Non-conforming Oak Bay duplex stamped as heritage triplex
Next story
Our Place Society would like to see modular housing in Saanich Peninsula communities

Just Posted

Victoria first Canadian city to join United Nations tree planting challenge

The City of Victoria pledges to plant 5,000 trees by the end of 2020

‘Friends’ fans invited to watch episodes on the big screen

The 90s sitcom premiered 25 years ago

Car drives into Vic West TD Canada Trust building

No one was injured, building damaged

Cans and bottles destined for Cops for Cancer fundraiser stolen from Sooke RCMP Detachment

Cans and bottles collected to raise funds for Canadian Cancer Society

Victoria Fire Department raises $93,000 for Ride to Conquer Cancer

A total 18 firefighters took part in the 200 km ride last month

VIDEO: Grizzly bears fight along northern B.C. highway in rare footage

Cari McGillivray posted the head-turning video, shot near Stewart, B.C., to social media

Police arrest B.C. phone scammer linked to illegal call centres in India

Person arrested in Burnaby here on a work visa, says police

Air Canada forced girl, 12, to remove hijab: civil rights group

The San Francisco Bay Area office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations calling for change

Man from Winnipeg who was hiking alone found dead in Banff National Park

RCMP say the man was hiking alone on Mount Temple Thursday

Resident finds loaded shotgun inside a duffle bag in Kelowna alleyway

RCMP seized a loaded 12-gauge shotgun, ammunition, clothing and other items

Graffiti, calls and Snapchat: RCMP probe string of threats targeting Kamloops schools

There have been nine different threats made to four different schools in the city

B.C. truck drivers to face higher fines for not using winter tire chains

As of Oct. 1, not using chains on the highway when required could net you a $598 ticket

Singh campaigns in Toronto, May in Winnipeg, as Liberal and Tory leaders pause

All parties expected to be back on the campaign trail Sunday

Possible Canadian cases of vaping illnesses being investigated: health officer

‘I think that will be really important to address the overall trend of youth vaping’

Most Read