Car drives into Vic West TD Canada Trust building

No one was injured, building damaged

A black Lexus SUV drove into the wall of the TD Canada Trust building in Vic West. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Victoria Police is on scene at a bank in Victoria West after a vehicle drove into it late Saturday morning.

A black Lexus SUV had driven into the wall of the TD Canada Trust building located at 182 Wilson Street just before noon on Saturday. No one was injured and B.C. Ambulance staff cleared the driver to go home.

It appears the driver drove over a cement parking stop and into the side of the bank. The exterior wall was damaged, but the car didn’t break through into the bank.

Traffic was not affected by the incident and the vehicle has since been cleared from the scene.

