Car fire backs up traffic southbound on Highway 1

A vehicle fire in Langford on Highway 1 has been cleared, according to Drive BC.
Traffic was backed up and closed to one lane of Highway 1 southbound between Six Mile Road and Millstream Road Thursday afternoon while crews responded to the blaze, reported around 3:30 p.m.
View Royal Fire Rescue arrived to find the 2009 Honda Civic with a fire in the engine compartment and quickly doused the blaze. All occupants were out of the vehicle and no injuries were reported.
Fire crews say the vehicle is a total loss.
The highway was closed briefly but was back up to one lane of southbound traffic before 4 p.m.
Stuck in #yyjtraffic on Highway 1. The flames are out thanks to @VRFD but expect delays southbound just south of Thetis Lake. pic.twitter.com/G5uKlYd9Ij
— Victoria News (@VictoriaNews) April 25, 2019