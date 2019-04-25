Car fire backs up traffic southbound on Highway 1

View Royal Fire Rescue douses a car fire in the southbound lanes of Highway 1 on Thursday afternoon. (View Royal Fire Rescue photo)

A vehicle fire in Langford on Highway 1 has been cleared, according to Drive BC.

Traffic was backed up and closed to one lane of Highway 1 southbound between Six Mile Road and Millstream Road Thursday afternoon while crews responded to the blaze, reported around 3:30 p.m.

View Royal Fire Rescue arrived to find the 2009 Honda Civic with a fire in the engine compartment and quickly doused the blaze. All occupants were out of the vehicle and no injuries were reported.

Fire crews say the vehicle is a total loss.

The highway was closed briefly but was back up to one lane of southbound traffic before 4 p.m.