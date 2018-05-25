The accident happened on the Pat Bay Highway, at the McKenzie overpass. (Travis Paterson/Saanich News)

Vehicle crosses into median and flips on Pat Bay Hwy

The vehicle landed upside down in oncoming lanes of traffic on the McKenzie overpass

Traffic is delayed on the Pat Bay Highway this afternoon after a car flipped over onto its roof.

The crash happened on the McKenzie overpass at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Friday when a silver vehicle travelling southbound drove onto the grass median dividing the highway and launched into the air, landing upside down in the middle of northbound traffic lanes.

Emergency crews, including the Saanich Fire Department, are on scene. They had to use the Jaws of Life to rescue one person trapped inside. That person has since been taken to hospital by ambulance.

Northbound traffic is being diverted onto the McKenzie onramp, across the street and back on the Pat Bay Highway onramp from McKenzie. Southbound traffic is not affected at this time, but expect delays.

 

The accident happened on the Pat Bay Highway, at the McKenzie overpass. (Travis Paterson/Saanich News)

Previous story
Former B.C. premier says pot industry about to enter Wild West
Next story
Catalyst Paper to sell U.S. mills to Chinese company

Just Posted

Vehicle crosses into median and flips on Pat Bay Hwy

The vehicle landed upside down in oncoming lanes of traffic on the McKenzie overpass

WATCH: Final thoughts before the 75th Swiftsure Yacht Race

Nautical stories and racing strategies of some of the 200 crews heading out to sea Saturday

Woman up on assault, mischief charges in relation to downtown incidents

Traffic cone throwing Wednesday night followed by knife threat on Wharf Street

Homeless camp leader calls on Saanich to step up on housing

Roaming tent city sets up near Uptown, brings some transplants from Cuthbert Holmes

Top 5 weekend activities in Greater Victoria

Paddleboarding, family days, festivals, and a mighty garage sale

Black Press Media to launch Pipeline Full of Controversy series

Series covers Trans Mountain’s history, science, Indigenous reaction, politics and economics

B.C. RCMP swoop in to save injured eagle

An eagle with a broken wing now in a recovery facility after RCMP rescue near Bella Coola

Catalyst Paper to sell U.S. mills to Chinese company

Sale will allow company to focus on B.C. interests, says president Ned Dwyer

Bug spray 101: Health Canada wants you to stay bite free

Health Canada is reminding Canadians to use bug spray and other insect repellents safely

Unions reject CP Rail contract offers

Both meeting Friday to determine next steps; 72 hours notice required before strike action.

B.C. jewellers warn public about fake gold scam

‘They are playing on people’s sympathy and their greed’

Former B.C. premier says pot industry about to enter Wild West

Mike Harcourt says Canada is about to enter a new gold rush with many dreaming of striking it rich

Hunt continues for two suspects in Ontario restaurant explosion

The explosion left 15 people injured, but all victims have now been released from hospital

B.C. teacher charged with sexual offences involving two teens

Henry Kang, 50, of Abbotsford charged with two counts each sex assault and sexual exploitation

Most Read