Car goes airborne off highway in Ladysmith

The single vehicle incident occurred early Sunday morning

A motorist is reported to have driven off the Trans-Canada Highway Sunday, after swerving to avoid a deer in the middle of the road.

The car ended up on its roof down a small hill, after finally coming to a halt upside down on the railroad tracks.

The single vehicle incident occurred at approximately 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of the highway and Lipton Road in Ladysmith.

Ladysmith Fire Rescue, RCMP and BC Ambulance all responded to the scene.

The car left the highway and took out a boulevard tree, by the roots, and was airborne for approximately 50 feet before and it landed on the tracks behind the Black Press building.

Paramedics transported to the driver to hospital and his condition is not known.

A tow truck was called in to help with hauling the totalled car off the tracks and up embankment.

 

@lc_chronicle
editor@ladysmithchronicle.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

(Duck Paterson Photo)

Previous story
B.C. government marijuana stores will compete with private sellers
Next story
Langford resident protests construction noise with rock music

Just Posted

Langford resident protests construction noise with rock music

Resident played rock on and off for about four hours

Residential only parking areas in Victoria have some seeing red

Tickets are issued based on resident complaints

Victoria named most romantic city by Amazon Canada

B.C. declared most romantic province, home to eight of the top 20 cities

Rare brown booby seabird found in Victoria dies

Tropical creature likely blown off course, found shivering at Ogden Point Jan. 29

Helijet helicopter gets hit by laser

Laser pointing at aircraft is a criminal offence and could come with $100,000 fines and 5 yrs prison

Super Bowl 52 banter from the B.C. sports desk

Black Press sports-man Kevin Mitchell talks Super Bowl LII

Lululemon CEO exits after failing to meet conduct standards

Laurent Potdevin is also no longer on the Vancouver-based retailer’s board of directors

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Car goes airborne off highway in Ladysmith

The single vehicle incident occurred early Sunday morning

Meningococcal outbreak in Okanagan soon to be over

Health authority says it has immunized more than 14,000 teens in response to outbreak

Immigration nightmare separates woman from family

Kimberley woman stuck in California when residency suddenly denied after 10 years

B.C. government marijuana stores will compete with private sellers

No sales in liquor or food stores, 30-gram maximum for public possession

Royals face critical weekend ahead with three WHL games against Kelowna

Victoria made the most of OT opportunities last weekend at home and in Seattle

Some Super Bowl celebrations turn unruly

Philadelphia left to clean up after victory celebrations turned rowdy overnight

Most Read