Driver reportedly doing doughnuts crashes car into house in Nanaimo

Driver ticketed for driving without due care, driving without insurance and leaving the scene of an accident

A driver doing doughnuts in Nanaimo attracted the attention of police and neighbourhood residents when he plowed his luxury car into the front window of a home.

According to the Nanaimo RCMP, the "display of reckless driving" ended at about 10:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, after the driver was allegedly doing doughnuts at the roundabout at Butcher Road and Kenwill Drive and lost control of his vehicle which ended up lodged against the front of a house.

Police arrived to find the homeowner and several neighbours assessing the damage. Witnesses told police the driver was aggressively driving in circles when he appeared to lose control of his car and drove across the front lawn before striking the house and destroying some brickwork and a basement window. The vehicle's two occupants then fled the scene.

The vehicle was towed away and investigators tracked down the alleged driver and issued him several violation tickets for having no insurance, failing to remain at the scene of an accident, and driving without due care.

No injuries were reported.

“This incident could have ended tragically and is a good reminder that there is no time or place for this type of driving on our streets and that drivers will be held responsible for their actions,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, in a press release.

According to ICBC data, this was the first car crash at that location going back at least five years.