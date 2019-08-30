Car stolen from View Royal driveway

Deneen Perry’s black Mustang GT Premium Edition was stolen from her driveway sometime between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning. (Deneen Perry/Facebook)

View Royal resident Deneen Perry walked out of her new home on Thursday morning expecting to see her car, but it was nowhere to be found.

Perry’s black Mustang GT Premium Edition was stolen from her driveway sometime between 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday morning. She called the Westshore RCMP immediately and waited on hold for 25 minutes to report the crime on the non-emergency line.

On Thursday evening, she noticed that her spare key and grandmother’s ring were also missing from her home.

A purple, fluffy child’s robe was left in the spot where Perry’s car had been and RCMP told her the thief may have intended to use it to protect their hand while breaking the glass. However, there was no evidence that the glass had been broken.

Perry’s next step was to post on social media and she noted that over 150 people have shared the post. Someone also commented saying they’d spotted her car near Brentwood Bay just after 7 a.m. on Thursday. The car stands out because Perry’s license plate is from the 2010 Winter Olympics and the number is 069 MAD. As long as the thief hasn’t removed the license plate, people will recognize the car, she said.

The person who spotted the car told Perry is was on the road heading to the ferry towards Mill Bay. Perry called to ask if the car had been spotted on the security cameras but staff told her the constable in charge of her case would need to request the footage.

Perry noted that the car alarms never went off because she’d been in a rush and forgot to set them on Wednesday evening — so the car was locked but the alarms weren’t activated. She worries that someone was watching her because she’s a single woman with a “souped up car” who just move in.

“I don’t feel safe in my own house and I just bought it,” she said.

Perry is upset as the car means a lot to her.

“It’s a car that everybody wants to have,” she said tearfully.

Perry says cars were broken into a few blocks away in June, but her neighbour who has lived on the street for 40 years told her that nothing like this has ever happened in the area.

Perry’s ICBC theft insurance will kick in for a rental car in a few days and after seven days, the insurance company will assume the car is gone for good. She went to rent a car Thursday, still hopeful that her car will be returned in good condition.

RCMP Const. Christine Walsh said that the unique plates will likely make the car easier to spot and noted that in this jurisdiction, stolen cars are often able to be found and returned to the owners.

