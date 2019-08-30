Deneen Perry’s black Mustang GT Premium Edition was stolen from her driveway sometime between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning. (Deneen Perry/Facebook)

Car stolen from View Royal driveway

‘I don’t feel safe in my own house,’ says the resident

View Royal resident Deneen Perry walked out of her new home on Thursday morning expecting to see her car, but it was nowhere to be found.

Perry’s black Mustang GT Premium Edition was stolen from her driveway sometime between 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday morning. She called the Westshore RCMP immediately and waited on hold for 25 minutes to report the crime on the non-emergency line.

On Thursday evening, she noticed that her spare key and grandmother’s ring were also missing from her home.

A purple, fluffy child’s robe was left in the spot where Perry’s car had been and RCMP told her the thief may have intended to use it to protect their hand while breaking the glass. However, there was no evidence that the glass had been broken.

READ ALSO: Victoria police seek help to locate missing, high-risk man

Perry’s next step was to post on social media and she noted that over 150 people have shared the post. Someone also commented saying they’d spotted her car near Brentwood Bay just after 7 a.m. on Thursday. The car stands out because Perry’s license plate is from the 2010 Winter Olympics and the number is 069 MAD. As long as the thief hasn’t removed the license plate, people will recognize the car, she said.

The person who spotted the car told Perry is was on the road heading to the ferry towards Mill Bay. Perry called to ask if the car had been spotted on the security cameras but staff told her the constable in charge of her case would need to request the footage.

Perry noted that the car alarms never went off because she’d been in a rush and forgot to set them on Wednesday evening — so the car was locked but the alarms weren’t activated. She worries that someone was watching her because she’s a single woman with a “souped up car” who just move in.

“I don’t feel safe in my own house and I just bought it,” she said.

Perry is upset as the car means a lot to her.

READ ALSO: Person assaulted with weapon in Centennial Square, suspect fled

“It’s a car that everybody wants to have,” she said tearfully.

Perry says cars were broken into a few blocks away in June, but her neighbour who has lived on the street for 40 years told her that nothing like this has ever happened in the area.

Perry’s ICBC theft insurance will kick in for a rental car in a few days and after seven days, the insurance company will assume the car is gone for good. She went to rent a car Thursday, still hopeful that her car will be returned in good condition.

RCMP Const. Christine Walsh said that the unique plates will likely make the car easier to spot and noted that in this jurisdiction, stolen cars are often able to be found and returned to the owners.

@devonscarlett
devon.bidal@saanichnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Thirty five rats in a cage found in Vic West park

Just Posted

Thirty five rats in a cage found in Vic West park

Impounded by Animal Control

Former restaurant owner found guilty of sexual assault

Harold Cruz Jojo Villaresis owned Mai Mai’s in Sooke

Car stolen from View Royal driveway

‘I don’t feel safe in my own house,’ says the resident

Victoria police seek information about suspect caught on camera kicking out window

Business suffers damage in the 1400 block of Haultain Steet

Victoria police seek help to locate missing, high-risk man

Vincent Slof was last seen Thursday afternoon

VIDEO: Trudeau responds to Scheer on abortion, same-sex issue

The Prime Minister called for Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer be far firmer with his MPs

B.C. gasoline prices higher, reason not clear, inquiry finds

B.C. Utilities Commission finds no evidence of collusion

Fashion Fridays: The right bag for your body type

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Runaway dress: Bride’s gown discovered behind 100 Mile House grocery store

RCMP are looking for the rightful owner of a rather important dress

Northern Lights expected above parts of B.C. this Labour Day weekend

Space Weather Prediction Centre Vancouver area will get a chance to see the lights Sunday

VIDEO: Jerry Seinfeld, Bill Burr, and Chris Rock talk about the worst times they bombed on stage

If your set at a comedy club’s open mic didn’t go so well, watch this and feel better

B.C. gas prices see long-weekend jump, just as inquiry report to be released

Vancouver will see prices as high as 155 cents per litre

Alex Trebek, saying he’s on the mend, back at ‘Jeopardy!’

New episodes of the upcoming Season 36 are slated to begin airing on Sept. 9

Tribunal rejects B.C. man’s claim he was banned from yoga studio due to sex addiction

Human Rights Tribunal rules ‘no reasonable prospect’ that Erik Rutherford’s complaint would be proven

Most Read