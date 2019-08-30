Car stolen from View Royal driveway found at Suburban Motors in Saanich

The seats had been removed and other items from the resident’s home were inside

Deneen Perry’s black Mustang GT Premium Edition was stolen from her driveway sometime between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning. (Deneen Perry/Facebook)

Deneen Perry’s stolen Mustang was found in the staff parking lot of the Suburban Motors in Saanich on Friday morning.

READ ALSO: Car stolen from View Royal driveway

Perry’s black Mustang GT Premium Edition was stolen from her driveway sometime between 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday morning. It was spotted by staff at Suburban Motors on Friday. They spoke to the driver and he claimed to be Perry’s boyfriend and noted that he had keys to the car.

Suburban Motors staff blocked the car from leaving the lot and called police. The suspect was gone when police arrived.

Perry said there were no seats in the car and several items from her home were strewn about inside.

She doesn’t believe the break-in was random. On Thursday evening, Perry noticed that some of her other items were missing including a ring from her grandmother and the spare keys to her car. She began to wonder if the thief was someone from the company that came to repair her floors after her washing machine flooded recently.

Const. Christine Walsh said Westshore RCMP have the car and are continuing their investigation. She noted that the suspect is not in police custody.

Perry is concerned because the thief is still at large with her keys.

She pointed out that cars had been broken into a few blocks away in June, but her neighbour– who has lived on the street for 40 years– told her that nothing like this has ever happened in the area.

@devonscarlett

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.