(Twitter/Sidney Volunteer Fire)

Car veers off Pat Bay Highway, into pedestrian path near Sidney

Lone driver of the vehicle escaped with minor injuries after crashing into fence around construction site

A car that veered off the Pat Bay Highway landed near the construction site of the new Sidney Community Safety Building early Thursday afternoon.

Chief Brett Mikkelsen of the Sidney Volunteer Fire Department said the driver of the vehicle was alone when he veered off the road at approximately 11:30 a.m.

Veering down the embankment, the car crossed the pedestrian path before coming to a stop after crashing into the fencing around the construction site.

“Very fortunately there was no one on the path at the time,” Mikkelsen said. “There could have been injuries to construction staff as well, as much of the construction fencing was dislodged.”

The driver of the vehicle was conscious and alert when emergency crews arrived and was transported to hospital for observation with minor injuries.

Mikkelsen was unable to confirm what contributed to the crash and said the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP is looking into the cause and the circumstances.

