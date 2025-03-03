Carbon tax on U.S. coal a tool in tariff crisis: Kelowna MLA

B.C. Conservative's Gavin Dew speaks on looming tariffs

With the threat of tariffs being imposed on Canadian goods entering the U.S. beginning on March 4, Kelowna MLA Gavin Dew said B.C. is prepared to retaliate with taxes of its own.

"Tariffs would be devastating for our economy. We are hopeful for a diplomatic solution but we are prepared to retaliate," said Dew, the Shadow Minister for the Ministry of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation with the B.C. Conservative Party.

"We must seize this moment to redefine our economic future," said Dew.

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed executive orders to implement a 25 per cent tariff on all imported Canadian goods, with an expected start date of March 4. In retort, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declared that should the threatened tariffs be implemented, Canada would respond in kind with retaliatory import taxes.

Tariffs are an added tax on goods that transit through a national border, paid by the buyer. Tariffs on Canadian goods would increase the price of any item produced in Canada for American consumers. The opposite would be experienced by consumers north of the border should Canada impose retaliatory tariffs on American goods.

The Government of Canada reports that in 2024, the combined value of Canada's imports and exports of goods traded with the United States surpassed $1 trillion. In 2024, the U.S. purchased 75.9 per cent of Canada's total exports and supplied 62.2 per cent of Canada's total imports.

On Feb. 24, B.C. MLAs were called to vote on a motion to officially condemn the tariffs being threatened by the U.S. and to endorse a "Team Canada" plan. The plan outlines strategies to specifically target industries based in Republican states, to maximize pressure to deter Trump from implementing or continuing tariffs.

The motion passed, with 86 MLAs voting in favour. Five Conservative MLAs – Tara Armstrong (Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream), Dallas Brodie (Vancouver-Quilchena), Brent Chapman (Surrey-South), Jordan Kealy (Peace River-North) and Heather Maahs (Chilliwack-North) – voted against the motion.

As per the motion, if tariffs are imposed, the government of B.C. will direct the BC Liquor Distribution Branch to stop buying American liquor from Republican states and will urge corporations to purchase goods and services from Canada and other countries before the U.S.

Dew said the threat of tariffs should be a call to action and joined the leader of the B.C. Conservative Party John Rustad inadvocating for a carbon tax to be implemented on U.S. thermal coal shipped from B.C. ports.

"Our proposed approach to a carbon tax on U.S. thermal coal shipped out of provincial ports is a tool to fight back."

Annually,18 million tons of coal originating from mines in Wyoming and Montana, are moved through harbours in B.C., on its way to global destinations.

While B.C. Premier David Eby agreed that taxing coal moving through ports is a good idea, he said the proposal strays into federal powers regarding export regulations and would be difficult to implement.

The City of Kelowna is also enacting measures to mitigate the impact of tariffs. In a recent report, the city stated tariffs could hinder $23 million in local projects. In response to the uncertainty, the city has been managing currency fluctuations by purchasing U.S. dollars and reviewing investment strategies to prepare for different economic scenarios. Additionally, a Critical Incident Response Team has been formed in Kelowna to monitor risks.

"It's good that the city is taking proactive measures to prepare for the tariff threat," said Dew.