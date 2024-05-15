Carey Price to receive honorary doctorate from UNBC

UNBC said Price has an impressive list of achievements both on and off the ice

Cariboo-Chilcotin hockey legend Carey Price will receive an honorary Doctors of Laws degree from the University of Northern British Columbia in Prince George on Friday, May 31.

The degree will be presented during the morning ceremony celebrating the class of 2024.

“In sharing my journey and experiences with young people in Anahim Lake and across the country, I want to shine a light on all the possibilities and pathways open to them,” noted Price, who is of Ulkatcho/Southern Dakelh and Nuxalk First Nations heritage. “Receiving this honorary Doctor of Laws degree from UNBC is an example of the unexpected opportunities that arise and fulfilling ways that community service gives back to you.”

In announcing the degree, UNBC said Price has an impressive list of achievements both on and off the ice.

From a childhood spent in his home community of Anahim Lake at Ulkatcho First Nation through to his career as an award-winning goaltender for the National Hockey League’s Montreal Canadiens and beyond, Price has inspired countless Canadians, fostered empowering community connections and become known for his tireless charitable efforts throughout northern B.C. and across the country, noted a UNBC news release.

Beginning hockey in Williams Lake, travelling with parents Jerry and Lynda Price from Anahim Lake for practices, the young netminder led the community’s Midget AAA team to the 2002-03 provincial championships and represented Team North at the 2002 B.C. Winter Games.

Price also found success in the Western Hockey League, American Hockey League and internationally, garnering a number of awards and honours including a gold medal at the 2007 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship and the 2006-07 Canadian Hockey League’s Goaltender of the Year Award.

At the age of 18, Price was selected fifth overall by the Canadiens in the 2005 NHL Entry Draft, where he would go on to play for 15 seasons. As a Montreal Canadien, he established new franchise records for most games played and most wins by a goalie.

During those early years, he sometimes returned home to the Cariboo-Chilcotin and competed at the Williams Lake Stampede in team roping, taking time to sign jerseys and chat with fans behind the chutes. He also supported the Williams Lake indoor rodeo.

As a professional, Price won gold medals at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia and at the World Cup of Hockey in Toronto, ON in 2016. He was the recipient of five major NHL Awards, including the Hart Memorial Trophy for the league’s Most Valuable Player in 2015. While a Stanley Cup eluded Price, he did help guide the team to a playoff run to the final series against the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020-21.

In 2015, Price won the Northern Star Award as Canada’s top athlete and in 2016 he was named an Indspire Award recipient, recognizing Indigenous professionals who demonstrate outstanding career achievements. This coming July, Price will be inducted into the BC Hockey Hall of Fame.

When the Canadiens presented Price with the Jean Beliveau Trophy for the 2013-2014 season in recognition of his charity work and community involvement, he acknowledged his wife Angela’s contributions and leadership in their joint efforts to leverage and support positive change.

Price continues to actively make a difference in the lives of others, providing support to youth and youth sports programs in the region surrounding his home community through the Carey and Angela Price Foundation. A UNBC spokesperson said is a caring and engaging role model for Indigenous youth, encouraging them to be leaders and change agents.

Several students from School District 27 have enjoyed the opportunity to travel to meet Price in person through Price and Angela’s involvement with the Breakfast Club of Canada and the Air Canada Foundation.

Students have also benefitted from donations of hockey equipment donated by Price to KidSport in Williams Lake. He’s also been known to drop into arenas in Kelowna where he currently lives to give motivation to young Williams Lake hockey players.

Price has a personal connection to UNBC — his mother, Chief Lynda Price of the Ulkatcho First Nation, is an alumni. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in First Nations Studies with a minor in Political Science in 2011.

With files from University of Northern British Columbia

