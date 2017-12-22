Horse-drawn trolleys carry holiday passengers downtown on a recent weekend. This trolley was followed by activists protesting the treatment of carriage horses, a matter which may be covered in a proposed City bylaw. (Lauren Boothby/VICTORIA NEWS)

Carriage horse safety in proposed animal care bylaw for Victoria

Regulated protection for working animals, pets being considered for City

The City of Victoria could be looking at updated bylaws to protect animals and regulate their ownership early next year.

Victoria Coun. Charlayne Thornton-Joe wants the City to consider the BC SPCA’s recommendations outlined in a position paper, released in September. An update to the bylaw would outline additional responsibilities for owners and sellers of animals, including the owners of aggressive dogs and exotic animals; as well as spelling out regulatory standards for animal care, licensing, cat overpopulation and the feeding of wild animals.

But rather than being an “animal control” bylaw, Thornton-Joe said, the focus in Victoria should be on protecting animals and making owners take responsibility for their pets.

“I always say that every dog deserves a home, but not every home deserves a dog,” she said.

“An animal that is taken care of is less problematic to the public. The animal is trained well, knows who the alpha is, there’s less problems in interactions between animal-to-animal, and animals and people.”

Animal hoarding is another area that would be regulated, as well as the welfare of urban chickens and bees.

“More people are wanting to do beekeeping and raise chickens,” Thornton-Joe said.

“We need to make sure that, not only is it not a nuisance to neighbours, but we have to make sure the care is being considered.”

Care of the horses that pull carriages and wagons is another area that the City would look at.

“That’s a more heated discussion, as some people would like us to go toward banning horse-drawn carriages altogether. But for now, as long as horse-drawn carriages are going to continue, I want to look at what we can do for the safety of the horses,” she said.

Thornton-Joe said council may consider a provision that mandates carriage horses be identified by a number connected to the horse’s health and veterinary records. If the public has concerns for a horse’s treatment, they can be identified by that number.

Council will hear an update on a potential bylaw in the new year.

lauren.boothby@vicnews.com

Previous story
Driver hits police officer, two other vehicles with stolen car in Esquimalt
Next story
School bus crashes near Shawnigan Lake

Just Posted

Eleven-year-old Saanich girl underwent surgery, will be in coma for a week, says family

Leila Bui of Arbutus middle school still sedated at VGH

Woodwynn Farms participants crash MLA’s office

Olsen said politicians can’t overturn ALC decision

Plan ahead for busy holiday travel to and from Victoria

Parking spaces hard to come by at Victoria airport, BC Ferries filling up fast

Driver hits police officer, two other vehicles with stolen car in Esquimalt

Suspect sped away from scene, found quickly in nearby plaza

White Christmas likely for Vancouver Island and Lower Mainland

Environment Canada has release a special weather statement

Asking kids: What do you want for Christmas?

From changes to smoking laws, to peace on earth, seven-year-olds tell us what they want from Santa

Saanich girl hit by vehicle in an induced coma

Eleven-year-old Leila Bui has been sedated at hospital since Wednesday

School bus crashes near Shawnigan Lake

Both drivers were injured, and 12 students on the school bus were unharmed

Port Alberni mourns death of teen in tragic accident

Girl was on her way to ask about volunteering at SPCA when she died

B.C therapist expelled for inappropriate behaviour to patients

Complaints came from events that occurred between between November 2010 and June 2016

Drink and be merry: Holiday pours

An Okanagan sommelier is sharing a sneak peak into what she will be drinking this holiday

B.C. company struggling to find employees

The Cariboo company says it may have to look at temporary foreign workers

Vancouver Island man sentenced for sexual touching of a child

Tyrone James Robert Morrisey given 989 days in jail for incident that took place in Ladysmith

The very best of 2017 sports…

Some year huh? The Astros win the World Series for $30 million and Toronto the Grey Cup for $16K

Most Read