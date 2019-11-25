Oak Bay Police continue to receive reports of theft from broth unlocked and locked vehicles throughout the municipality. (Black Press Media File Photo)

Cars at the centre of Oak Bay police calls

Theft from cars, crashes and impaired driving monopolize police reports

Oak Bay Police received its usual series of reports that goods were taken from unlocked vehicles last week.

However, the police force of Canada’s “second-safest city” also received a series of forced vehicle break-and-enters.

A resident reported on Nov. 20 that the rear window was smashed out of their vehicle, while on Nov. 24 one vehicle was broken into on the 2600-block of Musgrave Street., and another in the 3400-block of Beach Drive. Items were removed in the first two cases while the perpetrator reportedly took nothing from the car on Beach Drive.

Theft from cars is one of the leading crimes in Oak Bay and among the many calls the police force responded to from Nov. 18 to 24.

READ MORE: Oak Bay the second least-dangerous community in Canada

Oak Bay Police responded to five reports of thefts from vehicles this week. Among the goods removed from unlocked cars was copper wire that was sitting in a vehicle out front of a construction site.

Oak Bay Police encountered a known bike thief on Nov. 20 who was recognized for having a court-ordered condition to not to be in possession of any bicycle without proof of ownership. He was arrested for failing to comply with his court ordered conditions and held to appear in court.

Police were able to reunite a local mariner with their stolen dingy. A tip came in that the stolen eight-foot Maxxon dingy, reported missing from Royal Victoria Yacht club a week earlier, could be seen nearby. Police attended with the caller and were able to return the dingy to its owner.

READ ALSO: Victoria property owners to pay $2,000 for non-replaced trees

On Thursday, police stopped a vehicle for speeding in the 2500-block of Oak Bay Avenue. The driver showed signs of alcohol impairment and he subsequently failed a road side sobriety test. He was issued a 90-day driving prohibition and had his vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

Police also responded to a car-kicking incident in the 2000-block of McNeil Avenue.

“Someone kicked the side of the vehicle causing a dent to the bodywork,” said Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties.

A resident also reported having their wallet stolen from the Oak Bay Recreation Centre.

Anyone with information regarding the above incidents is asked to call the Oak Bay Police Department at 250-592-2424.

There was one automobile collision reported last week from the intersection of Foul Bay Road and Neil Street.

Two drivers were travelling westbound on Neil Street when the lead driver stopped in an unmarked crosswalk for a pedestrian. The driver was so close, they chose to reverse their vehicle out of the unmarked crosswalk to make way for the pedestrian and subsequently backed into the vehicle behind.

No injuries were sustained but there was vehicle damage. Police urge drivers to be alert in all crosswalks, marked and unmarked, and to maintain a safe travelling distance between vehicles.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Victoria’s first urgent primary health clinic coming to James Bay
Next story
Customer steals stuffed animal destined as Christmas gift for kids at Victoria General Hospital

Just Posted

Victoria’s first urgent primary health clinic coming to James Bay

The third urgent care clinic on the Island is set to open in March 2020

Customer steals stuffed animal destined as Christmas gift for kids at Victoria General Hospital

Mr. Mike’s in Langford hosts a stuffie drive Dec. 15

VIDEO: Fix-A-Heart campaign returns to Greater Victoria Canadian Tire stores

17th annual fundraiser runs until Dec. 24 at participating locations

Getting jolly in Victoria: it’s officially one month until Christmas

Where to do some local shopping for last-second holiday gifts

Driver charged in Saanich crash that left Lelia Bui in unresponsive state to appear in court

Tenessa Rayann Lyric Nikirk is charged with one count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm

VIDEO: More First Nations kids deserve child-welfare compensation, federal lawyers argue

Government had been ordered to pay $40K for each child taken away from parents after 2006

Winnipeg’s Grey Cup win means this fan can wear pants again

Chris Matthew has been waiting 18 years for the Blue Bombers to win a championship

International student identified as Surrey murder victim by Indian media

The victim is reportedly 21-year-old Prabhleen Kaur Matharu

Man charged in crash that claimed life of retired Abbotsford Police sergeant Shinder Kirk

Conrad Nikolaus Wetten, 23, charged with driving without due care and attention

Murder trial for man charged in Burnaby girl’s death set for September 2020

Ibrahim Ali has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Marrisa Shen

Greater Victoria 2019 holiday craft fair roundup

Get a jump on your holiday shopping

Western Canada Indigenous leaders choose pipelines over poverty

Nations want ownership, jobs from Trans Mountain, LNG Canada

15,000-name petition against Kelowna supportive housing heads to B.C. legislature

14,000 people have signed a petition to change the use of the housing facility under construction

Competition bureau has plan to lower cell phone bills across Canada

In areas where the big three – Telus, Bell and Rogers – have a monopoly, prices are higher

Most Read