New Vancouver Island true crime podcast Island Crime’s first season tells the story of Lisa Marie Young, a 21-year-old woman who disappeared after attending a house party in Nanaimo on June 30, 2002. (Family photo)

Case of missing Vancouver Island woman inspires new true crime podcast

‘Island Crime’ Season 1 covers 2002 disappearance of Nanaimo’s Lisa Marie Young

A Nanaimo cold case is getting some renewed attention thanks to a new Vancouver Island true crime podcast.

Last week mid-Island resident and former CBC producer Laura Palmer launched the first season of her Island Crime podcast. In Season 1: Where is Lisa?, Palmer investigates the disappearance of Lisa Marie Young, a 21-year-old indigenous woman who was last seen leaving a Nanaimo house party in the early hours of June 30, 2002. It quickly became one of iTunes’s Top 10 true crime podcasts in Canada.

“I was surprised that a podcast created off the side of my desk, in my hatchback, in my closet, would do as well as it did,” Palmer said. “But I think that speaks to the strength of Lisa’s story and the advocates who have been out there pushing this on social media and doing whatever they can to raise awareness.”

Palmer said Young was a friend of a friend and during her time at the CBC whenever there was a memorial march or any news related to the case, Palmer tried her best to provide coverage and “keep the story alive.” Now she’s continuing that advocacy on a new medium.

“When it came to doing a podcast, I tossed around a few ideas … but once I started talking to Lisa’s family and friends I just felt like there was a good story there and that it deserved a wider audience,” she said.

With many true crime podcasts available, Palmer said she’s distinguishing herself from the crowd with an “authentic” tone and victim-focused approach. Palmer said she likes true crime podcasts because of the characters and the first episode of Where is Lisa? consists entirely of interviews with Young’s family members to conjure an image of the kind of person Young was.

“When someone dies as young as Lisa there tends to be kind of a superficial telling of who they are: ‘They were beautiful, they were bright.’ The kinds of snippets you hear in clips on local newscasts about people,” Palmer said. “And I get why that’s so, but the podcast offers an opportunity to go longer, go more in-depth, talk to more people and really try and get a fuller picture of who someone was in life.”

RELATED: Vigil held for missing woman Lisa Marie Young

Next month it will be 18 years since Young was last seen. However, the passage of nearly two decades hasn’t made it any easier for some of Palmer’s interview subjects to open up about Young’s disappearance. Palmer said the lack of closure has been hard on friends and family and she suspects there are people who still know what really happened that night.

“After all these years, is someone going to listen [to the podcast] and be motivated to come forward? I don’t know. You just don’t know,” Palmer said. “And I would say, particularly right now when everything seems to be shifting … maybe this is a time where they might want to take a chance and do something just because it feels like the right thing to do.”

Island Crime, Season 1: Where is Lisa? is available at www.islandcrime.ca. The final three episodes of Season 1 will be posted later this week.

RELATED: Nuu-chah-nulth families share stories of missing and murdered relatives


arts@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Podcasts

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
MISSING: Victoria police on the lookout for woman last seen April 28

Just Posted

MISSING: Victoria police on the lookout for woman last seen April 28

Leah Parker, 41, is described five-foot-five and about 140 pounds with brown/blonde hair, blue eyes

Homeless shelter at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre creates 40 jobs

The arena can house 45 people in pop-up pods

Bears spotted near Saanich lake spooked by police, wandered off

Bear, cub not seen over weekend but police ask residents to be on alert

Victoria’s 75,000 veggie plants ready to find a home

New gardeners line-up for Get Growing Victoria

Bike lane closed, traffic impacted by landscaping in Metchosin

Construction begins May 25, to be complete by mid-July

Dr. Henry ‘encouraged’ as B.C. records two days of single-digit COVID-19 case increases

Four people have died due to the virus in the past 48 hours

Case of missing Vancouver Island woman inspires new true crime podcast

‘Island Crime’ Season 1 covers 2002 disappearance of Nanaimo’s Lisa Marie Young

B.C. mom’s drug-pricing petition on behalf of son garners thousands of signatures

Petition geared to gaining access to new medicines drew support of Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

‘Paralyzed by fear’: B.C. woman details anxiety, grief at Italian relief hospital

Sheila Vicic spent two months in Italy as the country grappled with COVID-19

Dr. Bonnie Henry given new name in B.C. First Nation ceremony: ‘one who is calm among us’

The provincial health officer was honoured in a May 22 ceremony at elementary school in Hazelton

CAMH survey looks at binge-drinking, financial anxiety during COVID

Alcohol may be used as a coping mechanism for those whose careers may have been sidelined due to the pandemic

Half of Canadians say governments are hiding something about COVID-19: poll

More than a third of people believe the virus was created in a lab

Dump truck in Nanaimo snags power lines, snaps hydro pole, crashes

No injuries in incident Monday morning on Old Victoria Road

Most Read