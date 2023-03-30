Cash, cocaine, fentanyl and weapons seized in Campbell River bust

Two people arrested at home that had been the site of 4 suspected overdose deaths since 2017

Cash, drugs and weapons seized from an Ebert Road home in Campbell River on March 16, 2023. RCMP photo

Two people are facing charges related to a drug bust which occurred on March 16 in Campbell River.

RCMP executed a search warrant at a home on Ebert Road, located in the area of Island Highway and Park Road in Campbellton.

Officers seized over $3,000 in cash, 17 grams of crack cocaine, four grams of cocaine, 13 grams of Fentanyl, 316 Hydromorphone pills and other prescription pills. Weapons, a replica firearm and ammunition were also seized from the residence.

As a result of this investigation, a 66-year-old Campbell River woman and a 27-year-old man from the Lower Mainland were arrested in connection with the seizure. They were released and are scheduled for a court date in June.

The home that was searched had been the scene of four suspected drug overdose deaths in the past six years, dating back to 2017.

If you wish to report any suspicious activity or a crime, contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RivercrimeRCMP Briefs