Cash snatched during transaction at Nanaimo bank

Man and woman flee in pickup truck from BMO bank with undisclosed amount of cash

Police are looking for a suspect who snatched money from a teller at a bank in north Nanaimo.

The incident, according to Nanaimo RCMP, happened shortly after 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, at the BMO in Dickinson Crossing shopping centre.

Reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, said he had received only initial information about the incident, but that the money was reportedly snatched while a bank teller was handing it to a customer. O’Brien said the male suspect and a woman with him were waiting in the lineup for the teller when the man suddenly snatched the money and the two fled out of the bank, ran to a dark-colour pickup truck and drove away.

“It’s an undisclosed amount of money,” O’Brien said. “What we have is a tall individual, dressed all in black, wearing a black mask. One of the members verified that he left in a dark truck, direction unknown.”

Police had set up containment around the area, but it is no longer in place.

O’Brien said he was unaware of any weapon being involved in the incident and he had not been informed of any injuries. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP detachment non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.