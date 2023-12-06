Cash-strapped VIU closing its high school after nearly 30 years

Current students will be supported until the end of 2023-24 school year

This will be the final year for high school students at Vancouver Island University.

According to a press release, in efforts to eliminate its deficit and return to balanced budgets, the university will end its financial and administrative support of the High School at VIU. As a result, the board for the high school has decided to close the school as of July 31.

“VIU is mandated by the province to provide post-secondary education, be fiscally responsible through balanced budgets and uphold its responsibilities under the University Act. With an ongoing deficit, the university cannot continue to provide support to [the high school],” noted the release.

Michael Quinn, VIU’s provost and vice-president academic, added that both VIU and its high school have faced significant financial and enrolment challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My heart is incredibly heavy for everyone at our school, especially our current students and staff,” said Catherine Brazier, principal of the High School at VIU. “THS is grateful for all the students who have chosen to study at THS and who have enriched our school and community for nearly 30 years. We would like to express our gratitude to VIU for the amazing support they have provided over the years.”

To minimize disruptions to its students, the high school will continue to fully support all its current students through the end of the 2023-24 school year.

