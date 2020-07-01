Casino closure rolls in big losses for View Royal

Mayor says township has easily lost $500k in revenue so far

The dice have yet to roll in favour of reopening View Royal’s casino, the only gambling establishment in Greater Victoria.

Mayor David Screech said the municipality has easily lost $500,000 in revenue since Elements Casino first closed in March. According to Screech, the venue brings in an estimated $450,000 each quarter.

“I’m a big believer in staying calm and working through it,” said Screech. “It’s not an ideal situation, but I don’t think it’s given us any undue pressure. We’re going to be able to get through this. With this pandemic, public safety is paramount.”

READ MORE: Langford Lanes re-opens with dividers, fewer lanes

The biggest area where View Royal will feel the pinch he says is investing in capital projects, such as upgrades to playground, sidewalks and roadway intersections. In order to balance the budget, they will have to scale back to help fund West Shore Parks and Recreation at around $800,000.

Notably, View Royal may also consider delaying the purchase of a new firetruck to replace an older one.

Though the town might be playing a losing game, Elements isn’t discouraged. The casino has already started implementing Plexiglas separation to prepare for when the business can reopen. Staff are experimenting with turning off every second or third machine.

“I’m confident we’ll be able to weather the storm,” said Screech. “Our town’s finances are strong right now and our council has a real desire to be very cautious with spending on capital projects. We want to keep the public safe and our finances safe too. Whatever happens, Dr. Bonnie Henry has a final say.”

ALSO READ: After a double lung transplant, Langford barber understands importance of safety precautions

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

CoronavirusTown of View Royal

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Controversy over MLAs buying ads in B.C. magazine that opposes trans rights

Just Posted

First of many UVic bike lane projects coming this fall

Province awards $316,000 towards first stage of campus cycling plan

Casino closure rolls in big losses for View Royal

Mayor says township has easily lost $500k in revenue so far

Victoria Pride Society reveals history of annual Memorial Dragball Game

Documentary launches July 1 online

Oak Bay educator, historian remembered for dedication to Uplands neighbourhood

Larry McCann studied, wrote about and protected heritage area

Two Greater Victoria Public Library locations reopen

Partial service offered, patrons able to borrow physical materials starting June 30

COVID-19: B.C. to start allowing visits to senior care homes

One designated visitor to start, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Campbell River’s defunct cruise ship terminal to undergo evaluation for future plans

With no cruise ship coming through, the $16million terminal has been a white elephant for over 13 years

Controversy over MLAs buying ads in B.C. magazine that opposes trans rights

Reaction was quick, and negative

COVID-19: Should non-medical masks be mandatory in Canada?

New poll shows Canadians are divided on the rules around mandatory masks

B.C. reports 12 new COVID-19 cases as officials urge caution for Canada Day

There are 18 patients is hospital and four are in ICU

Vancouver Island homeowner douses blaze with garden hose

Fire officials say man’s quick actions resulted in relatively minor damage

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of June 30

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Canada extends travel ban for non-U.S. foreign travellers to July 31

Ban is separate from that which prevents U.S-Canada border crossings

RCMP patrol of smokehouse sparks concerns by Wet’suwet’en hereditary leader

Hereditary Chief Woos says he is feeling uneasy after RCMP attended the smokehouse with rifles

Most Read