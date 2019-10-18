Casting call for Big Brother Canada happens in downtown Victoria

Auditions are Friday afternoon at Darcy’s Pub from 4 to 7 p.m.

Ready for your chance at fame? Head down to Darcy’s Pub at 1127 Wharf St. this afternoon for an open casting call to the eighth season of Big Brother Canada.

The reality TV show takes part in a house in Toronto filled with video and audio recording equipment which runs 24 hours per day. Selected candidates will live with a dozen strangers in the house for as long as 75 days, participating in trials and competitions to see who can outlast everyone else.

The grand prize winner will be awarded $100,000, while other participants will also receive a weekly stipend.

On Friday afternoon from 4 to 7 p.m., producers are hosting and open casting call for participants in downtown Victoria.

To be eligible, you must be at least 19 years old, a Canadian citizen or permanent resident, and in excellent physical and mental health.

If you can’t make the audition, you can also apply online by uploading a video to bigbrothercasting.ca

