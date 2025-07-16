Castlegar students on school camp out confronted by man with shotgun

Student belongings damaged by gunfire

Castlegar police are investigating after the equipment of outdoor education students was damaged by gunfire during a camp-out.

The group from Stanley Humphries Secondary School was out in a rural area on June 18 on their year-end excursion when they reported hearing two gunshots.

According to Castlegar RCMP, the students were unaware that they had crossed onto private property when they later encountered a man carrying a long-barrelled firearm.

The man asked them to get off of his property.

RCMP say the man did not threaten the group with violence, nor point the firearm at them.

The students and adult chaperones agreed to move their camp and called the police.

When police arrived on scene to speak to the parties involved, the man no longer had the firearm in his possession.

He reported that he and his partner were walking on his rural property, with the firearm for animal protection, when they came across a tent, holes dug in the earth, items scattered along the ground, and trees cut down. They suspected the camps were abandoned and proceeded to take them down before they heard a group of people approaching.

Later, when the student group began to dismantle the camp, they discovered that a tent was cut and other belongings had been damaged by what appeared to be ammunition.

The teenagers collected the items and left the area, calling police again to report the property damage. Officers returned to the scene and confirmed the damage was caused by gunfire.

Police again spoke to the man and his partner. Both denied causing damage to any property with a firearm, stating the gun was discharged toward a bear they saw while attempting to dismantle the camps.

School District 20 (Kootenay-Columbia) has confirmed an "unexpected interaction with a member of the public who was behaving in an unsafe manner" occurred at the camp-out.

SD20 superintendent Katherine Shearer said, "Staff responded swiftly to ensure the safety and well-being of all students and immediately contacted the appropriate authorities. The RCMP supported staff and students as they exited the campsite and returned to the school safely."

In addition, the SD20 Critical Incidence Response Team was initiated to support students, staff, and families as needed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Castlegar RCMP at (250)365-7721.