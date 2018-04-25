Cat found stuffed in box in Dumpster in northeastern B.C.

Still alive, cat was found near Dawson Creek restrained with zip ties, legs forced behind neck

The BC SPCA is looking for any information that could lead to the culprit behind a disturbing case involving a cat outside of Dawson Creek.

On Wednesday, the SPCA said a one-year-old muted tortoiseshell cat named Rosie was found stuffed inside a box at the bottom of a Dumpster in southeast Pouce Coupe Monday night – just hours after her owner had reported her missing.

Still alive, Rosie was found with her legs forced behind her neck and restrained with zip ties.

“A man was collecting bottles from the Dumpster, located outside the Hillcrest Motel, at 11:30 p.m. on Monday, when he heard a soft meowing coming from underneath the piles of garbage,” said Wendy Davies, manager at the South Peace SPCA branch.

The man freed the cat and cared for her overnight before taking her to the SPCA the next day.

“We immediately took the cat to the vet and thankfully she has no lasting injuries or medical concerns,” Davies said.

“If that gentleman hadn’t found her when he did, though, there’s no doubt she would have suffocated. It is heartbreaking to think how much she was suffering and how terrified she must have been.”

The SPCA said the owner was located using the information stored on a microchip on the cat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the BC SPCA’s animal cruelty hotline at 1-855-622-7722.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fears prompt feds to establish BBQ brush safety standards
Next story
Vancouver Island is home to some of the ‘rattiest’ cities in B.C.

Just Posted

VicPD cuts school liaison program over budget impasse with Esquimalt

Six officers, including three school liaisons, to be reassigned to frontline duties

Two Oak Bay officers recognized at 10th anniversary of anti-impaired driving program

Alexa’s Team has grown from 26 members in 2008 to the current 2,400

Victoria Shamrocks acquire NLL and MSL all-star

Rob Hellyer brings offensive power to the Shamrocks

UPDATE: Recycling truck destroyed by fire in Victoria

Emterra truck sitting on McLure Street in residential neighbourhood, driver safe

Saanich man arrested in cross-border drug smuggling operation

William Milton Barnes of Greater Victoria faces multiple charges following six-month investigation

VIDEO: B.C. man recognized for spinning basketball on toothbrush

Abbotsford man holds world record for longest duration of time of 60.5 seconds

Former Social Credit MLA dies at 88

Lyall Hanson was mayor of Vernon in 1981 and moved to provincial politics from 1986-96

Police searching for escaped prisoner in B.C.

Ralph Whitfield Morris, 83, is serving a life sentence for second-degree murder

B.C. set to introduce pot laws, but years of fine tuning likely: minister

Legislation regulating recreational marijuana is expected to be introduced Thursday

Arrests made after truck crashes into unmarked police cars in Nanaimo

Two men facing numerous charges after allegedly fleeing scene on the mid-island

Canadian driver uses lawn chair as driver’s seat, gets caught

Ontario police detachment caught the male driver during a traffic stop

B.C. moves to restrict pill presses in opioid battle

Minister Mike Farnworth says federal law doesn’t go far enough

VIDEO: Vets, volunteers set up vaccination station for sick bunnies

Volunteers, vets try to stop spread of lethal virus

If you see a dog in a hot car, don’t break in: SPCA

People are being discouraged from smashing windows to free animals. The SPCA has tips on what else you can do.

Most Read