Cat goes missing on BC Ferries sailing

Luigi's owner in Vernon offering reward for pet's safe return, plans to return to Nanaimo to search

A family from the Okanagan is offering the reward for the safe return of their cat after it snuck out of their car and onto the Coastal Inspiration ferry travelling from Duke Point to Tsawwassen.

On Saturday, Aug. 9, on a 10:15 a.m. sailing, Luigi escaped through a narrow window opening while the pet owners were coming back from their wedding on Vancouver Island.

"He's there to meet me when I come home from work, he sleeps on my legs all night, he follows me around everywhere I go," said Neelya Herbert, Luigi's owner. "He means everything to us, he's part of us."

The two-year-old cat is described as tuxedo-patterned, and was wearing a blue harness on the ferry. Personality-wise, the feline is skittish initially, but will warm up to specific people and start "purring like a machine." The cat is microchipped.

"He's a little bit of a Houdini," Herbert said. "He's very thin pussycat, a very narrow pussycat and he can get out of things but I did not expect he could get through a one-and-a-half inch window opening."

Herbert thinks it's possible her pet could have slipped into someone's vehicle, boat or trailer, and is now acting as a stowaway.

"We searched the truck inside-out, we went through everything and there was no Luigi, and I thought, 'How did he get through that small space?' But he did.'"

With no sightings reported yet, Herbert has booked a trip back to the Island later this week in an effort to search.

"I have a friend who took the ferry after us who looked for Luigi, some other people have looked for Luigi on the boat, people who were on the same sailing saw we were looking all over the deck with the ferry crew for Luigi and they checked their motorhome and everything. Nobody has found Luigi yet."

At their home in Vernon, Herbert said things have not been the same, stating her other cat has been "howling every night looking for him."

"Anybody in Nanaimo who would like to volunteer to search for Luigi along the Coastal Inspiration I would gladly cover costs," she said. "I would do anything to get this pussycat back."

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Herbert at 250-720-9999.