 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Cat hitches ride from Penticton to Dawson Creek

The cat wasn’t discovered until he was 1,000 km from home
Monique Tamminga
Monique Tamminga
web1_230921-pwn-cathitchhike_1

A cat from Penticton hitched a ride in the back of a trailer all the way to Dawson Creek and now the BC SPCA is trying to find his owners.

The driver left Penticton on Sept. 15 but didn’t realize the cat was there until they got to their destination on Sept. 19. If you recognize this cat, he’s safe and sound, and about 1,000 km from home. The very healthy looking feline is now at at the BC SPCA Peace branch.

He’s an intact male with no ID. Reach out to the BC SPCA South Peace if this is your kitty.

READ MORE: Giant T-Rex has landed in Penticton

Monique Tamminga

About the Author: Monique Tamminga

Monique brings 20 years of award-winning journalism experience to the role of editor at the Penticton Western News. Of those years, 17 were spent working as a senior reporter and acting editor with the Langley Advance Times.
Read more
Pop-up banner image