Cat missing, residents safe after morning house fire in Oak Bay

One cat remains missing after a house fire in Oak Bay Tuesday morning. (Oak Bay Fire Department/Twitter)

One person was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation after a Tuesday morning house fire in Oak Bay.

Oak Bay Fire Department was called to the 2000-block of Crescent Road on Oct. 12 shortly before 6 a.m. Crews were faced immediately with heavy smoke and flame, said Assistant Chief Gord Marshall.

Occupants of the home got out safely, however, a cat was unaccounted for, according to a fire department tweet.

Crews ensuring any hot spots are extinguished. A Big Thank You to Saanich and Victoria Fire Departments for their assistance. pic.twitter.com/LtqVdmNnht — OakBayFire (@OakBayFireDept) October 12, 2021

Crews began an offensive attack entering the home, but conditions changed quickly, and the department changed to a defensive strategy. They also faced challenges with a power line down outside the home.

The department estimates the loss at $500,000 plus contents.

Crews remained on scene Tuesday morning for fire investigation.

A cause has not yet been determined.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay fire sounds the alarm, for those who can hear, and those who can’t

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

oak bay