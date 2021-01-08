CATS - Cat Advocates Teaching & Saving - found Jax on Dec. 31 and helped facilitate a very special reunion. Photo submitted

Cat rescue reunites Vancouver Island family with special link to missing son

Jordan Holling’s family surprised an elated to be reunited with his missing cat Jax

Aimee Minor has rescued hundreds of cats within the past two years in the Comox Valley, but a recent rescue brought her to tears – for the right reason.

Minor is the president of CATS – Cat Advocates Teaching & Saving, a grassroots organization that rescues lost, abandoned and relocated (dumped) cats within the area.

On Dec. 31, Minor rescued a cat in a prearranged trap following a week of tracking through their cameras. She quickly discovered the cat — Jax — had a visible tattoo and with the help of Kath Johnson, assistant manager at the Comox Valley & District Branch of the SPCA who helped find contact information, Minor was able to reunite the cats with its owner.

However, Minor said it was no ordinary reunion.

She quickly discovered Jax’s owner was Jordan Holling – a 17-year-old Campbell River teen who disappeared three years ago. Holling’s family continues to take care of Jax, who was adopted weeks before Jordan went missing.

“It was amazing,” described Minor. “The cat went missing one day before the three-year-anniversary of Jordan’s disappearance (Oct. 16, 2017). Jax is an integral part of their family; it’s a link to Jordan.”

Minor said the cat was transported from Campbell River to a remote location in the Valley.

“It’s important not only for the cat (to be found), but equally important for their people. It’s an exclamation point for what we do. Every cat has a story, but this one in particular grabs you in the feels.”

Jordan’s mother Andrea Wiley noted when she first received the news about finding Jax, she didn’t believe it to be true. She said she was “shocked and elated” and didn’t realize the cat would end up in the Comox Valley.

“Miracles happen; it shows you to never give up hope.”

Minor emphasized the importance of having pets tattooed, and added to ensure owners keep their contact information up-to-date through their veterinarian who performed the tattoo.

Last year, the organization rescued 120 cats, more than doubling their total of 59 in 2019. Minor projected CATS will rescue upwards of 200 cats within the coming year. They recently secured a facility at 863 Knight Road in Comox which will assist the organization and its volunteers in 2021.

For more information, visit thecatadvocates.com.

RELATED: It’s been two years since Jordan disappeared, and still nothing

RELATED: Vancouver Island cat missing 18 months reunited with family


RELATED: Filling the gap rescuing relocated cats

