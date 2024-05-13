Category 2 and 3 fire ban for Vancouver Island starting on Friday, May 17

Fires larger than two metres or 0.2 hectares will be prohibited, as will fireworks; campfires OK

BC Wildfire is enacting category 2 and 3 fire restrictions in the Coastal Fire Centre beginning at noon on Friday, May 17 — but is stopping short of a campfire ban.

The burn ban is going into effect for the area from Haida Gwaii to Vancouver Island at the western edge and Tweedsmuir to Manning Park on the eastern border.

This restriction prohibits open fires exceeding two metres in height, or in an area larger than 0.2 hectares. It also prohibits fireworks, sky lanterns, exploding targets, burn barrels and air curtain burners.

Campfires that are a half-metre high by half-metre wide, as well as cooking stoves and BBQs, are all still allowed.

Anyone lighting a campfire must remove flammable debris from around the fire area, and must also have a hand tool and at least eight litres of water on hand to properly extinguish the fire.

This applies to all public and private land, unless otherwise specified in a local government bylaw.

The ban will be in place until Oct. 31 unless it is rescinded by BC Wildfire.

READ MORE: B.C. prepares for wildfires as forecasts call for hot weather amid drought