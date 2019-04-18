Christ Church Cathedral hosts an overdose memorial April 23. (Photo courtesy Christ Church Cathedral)

Cathedral to hold inclusive memorial for those lost through overdoses

Christ Church Cathedral memorial to respect diverse spirituality of participants

Christ Church Cathedral opens its doors for a special overdose memorial for those who have lost family or loved ones through overdoses.

“This memorial is an opportunity to come together to remember and share hope for a changed future for other families,” said Deacon Nancy Ford, who will preside at the intimate service.

The Hope and Remembrance: Overdose Memorial event, on April 23, is open to everyone and includes an inclusive prayer and an opportunity to light a candle in honour of someone lost. People are welcome to say a few words, share music, poetry or readings as they lay their candle in a growing circle of light.

RELATED: Victoria crowd rallies for action on overdose crisis

“We are working to make certain that all voices that need to be heard can be heard,” said Ford. “It is so important for me to support and care for anyone who is grieving. It is crucial. This is a major crisis in our community.”

Following the event, the cathedral offers recovery yoga, specific to people who are in recovery with addiction.

The event begins at 5:15 p.m. at Christ Church Cathedral on the corner of Quadra Street and Rockland Avenue.

RELATED: B.C. opioid overdoses still killing four people a day, health officials say

This is the second event of its kind at the cathedral, with the first being hosted last November. It is organized in consultation with agencies that are actively engaged with people “who live under the poisonous blanket of substance abuse,” said Ford.

“It really is a collaborative effort,” said Ford. “It is my hope that we will continue to hold them until there is no longer a need, which I hope is sooner rather than later.

Christ Church Cathedral, designed in 1896, is one of Canada’s largest churches.

 

