Western Communities Courthouse. (Black Press file photo)

Caught on camera: Man charged in cell phone theft at West Shore court house

West Shore RCMP arrest and charge a man they call a prolific property crime offender

A man was arrested and charged for stealing at the Western Communities Court House after checking in with his probation officer.

On April 25, The West Shore RCMP Crime Reduction Unit investigated a report of a stolen cell phone.

The theft took place inside the Western Communities Court House in Colwood. The person who reported the theft said they left their phone on the counter in the middle of the lobby and when they came back a few minutes later, it was gone.

Const. Nancy Saggar of West Shore RCMP said the Crime Reduction Unit viewed surveillance footage from the court house and saw an individual — who they identified as Derek Fast — take the phone. Saggar said Fast is a chronic property crime offender.

“Through their investigation, the unit learned that Fast had been at the court house that day checking in with his probation officer,” Saggar said. “Fast stole the phone off the counter before leaving.”

Fast was arrested and has since been charged with theft under $5,000. He is expected to return to court for this matter.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

