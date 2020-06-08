The cause of a Saturday morning truck fire in a Saanich neighbourhood remains under investigation. (Black Press Media file photo)

Cause of truck fire in Saanich neighbourhood under investigation

Firefighters find gas can in truck bed

The cause of a truck fire reported in a Saanich neighbourhood early Saturday morning remains under investigation.

Just before 6 a.m. on June 6, the Saanich Fire Department was called to the 300-block Ridgebank Crescent where a Dodge truck parked on the side of the road was engulfed in flames, said Deputy Fire Chief Dan Wood.

READ ALSO: Fire destroys tent in Victoria’s Centennial Square

When firefighters arrived, they found the fire was “fully involved,” he explained. Crews also noted that the front passenger door was open and a five-gallon can of gasoline was found in the truck bed.

Wood confirmed that no injuries were reported but the owner was on scene and the truck was damaged.

The Saanich Police Department was called in to investigate the cause of the fire and has been in contact with the owner of the vehicle, he said.

The Saanich Police Department could not immediately be reached for comment.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

District of Saanichfire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Most parts of Ontario outside Toronto-Hamilton area moving to Stage 2 of reopening
Next story
Victoria police, fire crews investigating suspicious fire at U-Haul business

Just Posted

Racist graffiti left on building in Victoria’s Chinatown

VicPD asking anyone with info on June 5 incident to come forward

Fire destroys tent in Victoria’s Centennial Square

A bus driver stopped to assist with the blaze before fire crews arrived

Deer traps woman on front doorstep in Oak Bay

Local scares off deer with lawn chair

Colwood to reopens vehicle access to Esquimalt Lagoon from Fort Rodd Hill

Survey on closing vehicle access ends June 15

Serious crash in View Royal sends several people to hospital

West Shore RCMP is investigating the cause of the crash

Amid anti-racism protests, Trudeau promises to push police body cameras with premiers

Prime minister said everyone should be able to feel safe calling the police

Finance Minister Carole James ‘optimistic’ about B.C.’s economic recovery

James noted more than 300,000 jobs lost in B.C. to the pandemic

First of three disciplinary hearings for Mount Polley Mine breach begins June 15

Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia said hearings will be held via Zoom

All BC Ferries passengers will need to bring face masks when they travel

Rule takes effect June 15 and follows Transport Canada guideline

Pandemic reveals inequalities in who can work from home: Statistics Canada

More education and higher income increases chances of working from home successfully

Feds to allow immediate family to reunite in Canada, but quarantine still stands: Trudeau

Details to be announced soon

Canada West cancels fall sports due to COVID-19

B.C. student athletes at seven universities impacted by cancellation, more cancellations possible

Big old trees almost gone forever in B.C., scientists warn

Fewer mammoth old-growth trees remain than you imagine

B.C.’s minimum wage bump won’t alleviate housing or COVID-19 pressures: advocates

Of those earning minimum wage across Canada, 60 per cent are women

Most Read