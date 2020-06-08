Cause of truck fire in Saanich neighbourhood under investigation

The cause of a Saturday morning truck fire in a Saanich neighbourhood remains under investigation. (Black Press Media file photo)

The cause of a truck fire reported in a Saanich neighbourhood early Saturday morning remains under investigation.

Just before 6 a.m. on June 6, the Saanich Fire Department was called to the 300-block Ridgebank Crescent where a Dodge truck parked on the side of the road was engulfed in flames, said Deputy Fire Chief Dan Wood.

When firefighters arrived, they found the fire was “fully involved,” he explained. Crews also noted that the front passenger door was open and a five-gallon can of gasoline was found in the truck bed.

Wood confirmed that no injuries were reported but the owner was on scene and the truck was damaged.

The Saanich Police Department was called in to investigate the cause of the fire and has been in contact with the owner of the vehicle, he said.

The Saanich Police Department could not immediately be reached for comment.

