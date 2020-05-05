On May 5 people will be allowed to golf at the Cedar Hill Golf Course after it was forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Cedar Hill Golf Course set to reopen this week, with some changes

Starting on May 5 people will be allowed to golf, but only if they’ve prearranged their tee time

The Cedar Hill Golf Course will be reopening on May 5, after closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ ALSO: Proposed fee changes for Cedar Hill Golf Course anger some

To keep golfers safe during the pandemic tee times will be spread further apart, and no walk-ons will be allowed — people must prearrange their tee times. Power carts will be for single riders only or players from the same household. No scorecards or pencils will be provided and no food or beverage services will be running. Gathering spaces on the course will continue to be closed.

READ ALSO: LETTERS: Saanich should open Cedar Hill golf course to walkers

For more information on the reopening of Cedar Hill Golf Course visit saanich.ca.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada ranks 16th in global press freedom
Next story
Ducklings rescued after mom abandons them while trying to cross Malahat

Just Posted

Ducklings rescued after mom abandons them while trying to cross Malahat

Wild ARC plans to release them back to the wild in about a month

Cedar Hill Golf Course set to reopen this week, with some changes

Starting on May 5 people will be allowed to golf, but only if they’ve prearranged their tee time

Canada ranks 16th in global press freedom

Norway and North Korea represent polar opposites on the World Press Freedom Index

Island Health warns of spike in drug overdoses

Health authority says drug poisonings on the rise the last three days

Victoria police investigate after driver finds arrow embedded in vehicle

VicPD seeks dash cam footage from Cook Street and Pandora Avenue on May 4

B.C. records 170 ‘excess deaths’ so far during COVID-19 pandemic

Dr. Bonnie Henry calls this week ‘the end of our beginning’

Renewable Natural Gas facility targeted for small B.C. town

Once in a lifetime thing, it doesn’t happen in small communities very often, says Fruitvale mayor.

Help the Victoria News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

At least three years until ‘cataclysmic’ virus fallout recedes: Air Canada

Since mid-March, the country’s largest airline has slashed its flight schedule by more than 90 per cent

Officials say B.C. could eventually double interactions without causing new COVID-19 surge

Interactions could grow from 30 per cent to 60 per cent of normal

Good Samaritans help three people survive tragic ATV accident at Chilliwack-area lake

Two young children died, but if not for Joy Pringle and Hannah Reinholt, it could have been worse.

Kearl Lake workers from B.C. reminded to self-isolate due to COVID-19

15 laboratory-confirmed worker cases in B.C., 12 of which in Interior Health

False complaint about non-compliance of COVID-19 rules prompts warning from First Nation authority

‘Making a malicious, false complaint is a serious matter’

B.C. records three new COVID-19 deaths in longterm care over past 48 hours

Total test positive cases now at 2,224

Most Read