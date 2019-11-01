People will dress up in costumes for the upcoming Day of the Dead celebration (Black Press File Photo)

Celebrate the Day of the Dead in downtown Victoria

The seventh Dia de los Muertos celebration is happening on Nov. 2

Don’t be sad that Halloween is over, because the Dia de los Muertos (The Day of the Dead) is just around the corner.

The Mexican holiday also begins on Oct. 31, and while people also similarly dress up in costumes with a large emphasis on skulls and death, the tradition holds a different meaning.

Rather than focusing on fear and the ghastly ghouls of beyond, the Day of the Dead focuses on celebrating the memories of those who have died. Traditionally, people in Mexico will set up alters for their dead relatives, fix up their graves and hold vigils, all with the decor of candy skulls and marigold flowers.

This Saturday on Nov. 2 you too can celebrate the Dia de los Muertos at the seventh annual Day of the Dead Fiesta at the Victoria Events Centre at 1415 Broad St.

Doors open at 8 p.m. and will include live music, drinks, dancing, face painting, and some customary alters and decor to help celebrate respective loved ones.

Costumes are highly encouraged.

The 19+ event is selling tickets at the door for $20.

For more information, please visit victoriaeventcentre.ca.

