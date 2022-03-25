Highway 3 closed at Hope, vehicles being turned around due to flooding in November. Upgrades to cell service are intended to make travel along the highway safer. (Facebook)

Highway 3 closed at Hope, vehicles being turned around due to flooding in November. Upgrades to cell service are intended to make travel along the highway safer. (Facebook)

Cell coverage upgrades coming to Highway 3 from Hope to Keremeos

The upgrades are expected to be complete by fall 2024

Over the next two years travellers along Highway 3 will have less to worry about when it comes to cell reception.

The provincial government announced on Friday, March 25 that 11 new cell towers will be installed to provide better coverage along Highway 3 between Hope and Keremeos.

“Cellular coverage along key transport routes like Highway 3 is important for both commercial and recreational travellers, as it will enable people to stay connected and to access road safety updates and important emergency services while on the road,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Citizens’ Services.

READ MORE: Permanent repairs on Coquihalla highway expected in summer

Current cellular coverage along the 92 kilometre stretch has gaps, including between Hope and Manning Park, as well as between Princeton and Keremeos. One of the goals is to improve safety for travellers along the highways following the flooding in November.

“Emergencies like the recent flooding and landslides have highlighted the importance of access to reliable cellular coverage for the safety of people travelling our province,” said Roly Russell, Parliamentary Secretary for Rural Development and MLA for Boundary-Similkameen.

The project will be partially funded with $3.1 million from the province, while the remaining $6.6 million is being provided by Rogers Communications.

No date has been announced for the first tower coming online, but all 11 are expected to be in place and the project completed by fall 2024.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

trans-canada highwaytravel

Previous story
Accused sentenced 5.5 years for Island gas station attack
Next story
B.C. to provide $110 one-time rebate to relieve high gas prices

Just Posted

Andrea Martin has been left feeling unsafe in her Langford home after items were damaged overnight by vandals, including several flower pots that were knocked over. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
‘I am scared at night’: Langford senior worries about safety after home vandalized

Record high gas prices have left many motorists feeling pain at the pump. (File photo)
B.C. to provide $110 one-time rebate to relieve high gas prices

Wesbild has transferred ownership of University Heights to Greystar. (Photo courtesy Wesbild Holdings Ltd.)
Ownership change not expected to impact redevelopment of Saanich’s University Heights

Darioush Diba, owner of Bubby’s Restaurant, stands outside its Menzies Street location. He questions the need for the level of traffic restrictions into James Bay as are being exercised by VicPD. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
Some James Bay eateries less busy, staff late since VicPD checkpoints installed