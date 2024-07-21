Central B.C. community of Wells issues evacuation order due to wildfire

The community of Wells in the central interior of B.C. has issued an evacuation order on Sunday, July 21 at 2:45 p.m.

The community of Wells, located 78 km east of Quesnel, is under an evacuation order and a local state of emergency has been declared by the municipality.

At 2:45 p.m., the Antler Creek Wildfire, less than 15 km southeast of Wells, is considered to be "a significant threat to the health, safety, and welfare of persons," said the order. People are asked to leave the area immediately.

The community is a small rural municipality with a year-round population of 218 in 2021, but which nearly doubles in population during the summer months due to seasonal workers for Barkerville Historic Town & Park. The community is a combination of resource industry, tourism and the arts.



An evacuation alert had been put in effect for the area at 12:05 p.m. on July 21. The Antler Creek Wildfire is currently being estimated at 1,350 hectares.

Members of the local police and other organizations will be expediting the evacuation.

Further information will be issued at The District of Wells Emergency Operations Centre You can also visit www.wells.ca or www.EmergencyInfoBC.ca for more information.

Those evacuating are asked to follow the evacuation route provided to Quesnel.



• If you need transportation assistance from the area, call 250-991-1155.

• If you have homeowners’ or tenants’ insurance, contact your insurance provider to arrange for living expenses such as accommodation and food.

• Close all windows and doors.

• Close gates (latch) but do not lock.

• Gather your family and, if you have room, take a neighbor or someone needing transportation. Do not use more vehicles than you must to help reduce traffic congestion.

• Take critical items (e.g., medicine, wallet, insurance policy number/contact) only if they are immediately available. Take pets in pet kennels or on leash.

• If possible, do not make calls on your phone unless you need emergency service to help reduce network congestion.

• Follow the guidance of public officers, officials, or agencies.

Emergency Support Services are available for evacuees.

If you are self-sufficient and don’t need assistance to meet your basic needs, you are not required to attend an evacuee reception centre.

If you need assistance from government to meet your basic needs:

• Create a profile at ess.gov.bc.ca. If you have already created a profile, login at ess.gov.bc.ca. You will receive instructions on how to receive supports.