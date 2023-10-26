Central Island street evacuated after car crashes into house and gas meter

First responders, Fortis B.C. on scene at Victoria Road in Nanaimo

A street has been closed and the area evacuated this afternoon after a car crashed into a house in the south end of Nanaimo, damaging a gas meter.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue, RCMP and B.C. Ambulance Service responded to the 100 block of Victoria Road just before 2:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, after a sedan went through a fence, hit a house and the gas meter, according to reports.

A man, woman and three children were in the car and it appears the driver had a medical emergency and was taken to hospital. There were no other reported injuries.

Victoria Road has been closed to traffic, from Robarts Street to Milton Street due to the gas leak.

Fortis B.C. is on scene and can’t shut off gas at the house and has to do so at a separate location on the street. Power has been shut off to the area.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue,RCMP, BC Ambulance,Fortis on scene 100 block Victoria Rd for car into house that hit gas meter. Rd closed and area being evacuated because of gas leak.#Nanaimo #traffic @NanaimoBulletin pic.twitter.com/3lN4xRDjZY — Chris Bush (@ChrisBushphotog) October 26, 2023



karl.yu@nanaimobulletin.com

Follow Karl on Twitter and subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news.