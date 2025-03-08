Central Okanagan MLA resigns in support of mass grave denying colleague

Țara Armstrong, MLA for Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream, publicly announced her resignation via X

B.C. Conservative MLA Tara Armstrong took to social media to announce that she has decided to leave the party after her colleague was removed from the caucus for “mocking and belittling” residential school survivors.

Following a series of inaccurate and insensitive statements on X, podcasts and online forums, by Dallas Brodie, the former MLA of Vancouver-Quilchena, the Metis Nation of B.C. called for the removal of Brodie due to her repeatedly disputing the existence of a mass grave at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops.

John Rustad, the leader of the B.C. Conservative Party then held a press conference on March 7, where he told the public that Brodie’s removal was a "result of her decision to publicly mock and belittle testimony from former residential school students, including by mimicking individuals recounting stories of abuses — including child sex abuse."

After the press conference, Țara Armstrong, MLA for Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream, publicly announced her resignation via X, where she said that she was taking a stand against the removal of her colleague and the actions of Rustad.

“No one was surprised when [Premier David Eby] attacked Brodie for telling the truth about Kamloops. But John Rustad’s cowardly decision to stab her in the back revealed just how corrupt he has become,” wrote Armstrong.

At the press conference where Brodie’s removal from the caucus was announced, Rustad stated that horrible things did happen to vulnerable children at Residential Schools – including dozens of sexual assaults against children – and said that the atrocities have been proven in court.

Rustad made specific note of a podcast appearance in which Brodie “uses a mocking, child-like voice to belittle testimony from former residential school students, saying things like 'my grandmother’s truth' and 'my truth, your truth' in a child-like ‘whining’ voice."

However, Rustad did not denounce Brodie's comments that specifically relate to the grave sites at former residential school. He said her removal is solely about an elected MLA using her position of authority to mock testimony of survivors of abuse, including child sex abuse.

Rustad said he believes strongly in free speech, but clarified that mocking testimony from victims is inappropriate and where he, “draws the line.”

Both Armstrong and Brodie are first-time MLAs.



