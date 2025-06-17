Central Okanagan school trustee refuses to pose with award-winning drag queen

Trustee says photo op boycott was to 'respect her own personal convictions'

The quiet but deliberate exclusionary actions of a school board trustee have tainted what was supposed to be a joyful celebration at a Central Okanagan Board of Education meeting.

"It was supposed to be such a good night – and it was – until I realized what had happened," said award winner Tyson Cook, also known by their Drag Queen persona Freida Whales.

Cook had been honoured at the June 11 board meeting for winning the Honour in the Arts Award for their outstanding contribution to the City of Kelowna through the art of drag and as an educator.

In addition to being a popular Drag Queen and public speaker, Cook has worked for the Central Okanagan School District as a Certified Education Assistant for 14 years. The teachers they have worked with over the years attended the meeting to celebrate the momentous award.

Through his work with the school district and as a Drag Queen, Cook, has championed education, inclusion, community and acceptance for people of all ages. The Honour in the Arts Award acknowledges the positive impact of Cook's work with the City of Kelowna.

Two other groups, a rugby team and an e-sports team, were also honoured for their outstanding accomplishments at the meeting.

After being presented with a certificate and pin, the honourees each posed for a group photo with the school board. Cook was the first to have their photo taken. When all other the trustees and school board staff stood to congratulate Cook and pose for the photo, Lake Country trustee Amy Geistlinger remained seated.

"She deliberately sat in her chair and refused to get her picture taken," said Wilbur Turner, an activist for equality and education who was recently awarded an honorary doctorate of law from UBC Okanagan. Turner attended the meeting to make a statement during the public comments agenda segment to applaud the school district for reiterating its commitment to Indigenous reconciliation.

In addition to representing Lake Country as a school board trustee, Geistlinger works as an educational assistant with Flex Academy, an online Christian educational school that replaced Heritage Christian School, after it closed in 2023.

The stated goal of Flex Academy is: "To develop innovative Christ-centered educational opportunities for learners to explore and embrace God’s unique purpose."

In addition to a brief phone conversation about her decision to abstain from the photo, Geistlinger gave a prepared statement to Capital News.

“It was his drag queen persona, Frieda Whales, that was being recognized, not Tyson Cook as a CEA. Why would we celebrate work unrelated to board and school district business?”

Geistlinger then wrote that the Central Okanagan school district policy states that public schools are welcoming spaces.

“So long as we are free to celebrate or not celebrate things according to our own convictions, our schools remain safe, inclusive places. If anyone is forced to celebrate something, that is no longer a safe environment,” said Geistlinger.

She said she was not attempting to make a public statement or draw attention to her actions, but simply "respecting her own personal convictions."

Turner explained that disrespectful and discriminatory actions need not be loud and overt to be hurtful and impactful.

"It is a micro-aggression."

Turner explained that the actions that make up a micro-aggression are subtle and are often only noticed by those directly impacted.

Further, Turner said that as an elected official and teacher, Geistlinger's decision to not join the photo with Cook will send a message to kids that it's not acceptable to be queer.

"She is signalling that she does not want to be associated with queer people or drag queens."

Turner said he hopes Geistlinger issues a public apology to Cook for her discriminatory actions.

Cook is not new to being the target of disdain for being a queer Drag Queen who advocates strongly for the acceptance of all people.

"Love always wins," said Cook, before leaving the interview to get ready for a Pride Month event.